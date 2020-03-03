Donna Brazile Tells RNC Chairwoman to ‘Go to Hell’ on Fox News

Former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile lashed out Tuesday at Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel during a Fox News appearance, repeatedly telling McDaniel to “go to hell” for claiming the Democratic primary will be “rigged” against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Hours before polls close in 14 Democratic primary states, Brazile—now a Fox News contributor—was asked by America’s Newsroom anchor Sandra Smith to react to comments made by McDaniel earlier on the program.

“It does depend on how big a lead that Sanders takes out of California is,” the GOP chair said. “If he picks up a huge proportion of delegates. I don’t see anybody getting out soon. It is leading towards a brokered convention, which will be rigged against Bernie if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote.”

Brazile immediately became indignant over McDaniel offering up her take on the Democratic race, calling on her and other Republicans to “stay the hell out of our race,” adding that she’s “sick and tired” of Republicans telling her about the Democrats’ process.

“First of all, they don’t have a process,” Brazile declared. “They are canceling primaries. They have winner-take-all. They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side.”

“For people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans is stupid,” she continued. “So Ronna, go to hell! This is not about — go to Hell! I’m tired of it.”

After Fox anchors Smith and Ed Henry audibly shouted “whoa,” Brazile went on to call McDaniel’s remarks “stupid” while accusing her of “using Russian talking points.”

At the end of the segment, Henry said that since it was Super Tuesday, the network would need to make sure to bring on McDaniel and Brazile so they could go at it.

“I’m all about reconciliation,” Brazile concluded. “It is Lent. I’m trying to keep my karma. But stop lying about the Democratic process.”

McDaniel later took to Twitter to respond to Brazile, retorting that she'd “be having a bad day too if my party was still hopelessly divided.”

“Talk of a brokered convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home,” the RNC chair added.

