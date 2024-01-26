Donna Kelce’s reaction to Jason’s shirtless moment tells you how well she knows her son

Jason Kelce’s shirtless moment at the recent Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game might have caught viewers off-guard, but his mother says she wasn’t surprised.

In an interview with People, Donna Kelce was asked if she was as shocked as the internet at seeing her eldest topless in below-freezing weather during the Jan. 21 playoff game.

“No, not at all. No,” Donna told the outlet of seeing the Philadelphia Eagles center take off his shirt in celebration of his brother Travis Kelce’s touchdown during the game. This, Donna Kelce explained, is because Jason Kelce has “done it on occasion.”

According to Donna Kelce, she’s seen her son display similarly hearty reactions on various occasions, but “he just saves it for special moments.”

Still, Donna Kelce says she understands why his enthusiastic reaction might have been so headline-grabbing.

“A lot of people don’t see it because he’s all business nine times out of 10 when he is on the field,” she said. “He’s so focused on the game, and he’s so into it that people don’t see that side of him.”

According to Donna Kelce, in the aftermath of Jason Kelce’s team losing in the playoffs, he’s been able to “finally let his hair down.”

“It’s a long season that you have to behave yourself,” she explained.

Besides appearing in the near-buff, Jason Kelce scored some major moments with fans during the Jan. 21 playoff matchup.

During the game, Jason Kelce was captured walking through the stands and lifting up a young fan, attempting to get the attention of his brother’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, with a sign.

“We’re going to show this to Taylor, all right?” Jason Kelce could be heard telling the fan in a clip.

The girl’s mother, Jessica Piazza, recalled the moment during a Jan. 23 appearance with her daughter on TODAY.

“It was amazing,” she said. “She came down, and it was like the happiest I’ve ever seen her. She was crying, just of happiness. It was so cool.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com