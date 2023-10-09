Donna Kelce responds to hate from people who are ‘tired of the Kelces’

To quote Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce is shaking it off.

While the famous NFL mom of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is in an "alternate universe" of fame, she revealed she's also receiving some hate.

When asked what people seem to be “hating on,” she said “they’re just tired of it.”

"They’re tired of the Kelces. Especially if they’re really into their teams, it’s like, 'Enough. We don’t want to hear about them anymore,'" she told TODAY.com in an interview.

She noted however, that it's "financially" smart for "a lot of different individuals to jump on the bandwagon right now" — something she says the NFL is taking advantage of.

"Why wouldn’t they capitalize on it?” she said when asked if the football league is "overdoing" coverage of the family and Swift, as her sons recently said on their podcast. “It’s like they’re laughing all the way to the bank ... So I don’t think it’s too much."

The Kelce family is currently experiencing what has been dubbed "the Taylor effect," due to Travis Kelce's rumored relationship with the pop singer. The Chiefs player publicly declared his interest in the singer in July by revealing he unsuccesfully attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Kansas City stop on "The Eras Tour."

Rumors swirled from there, reaching a fever pitch after Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on the Chiefs Sept. 24, sitting next to none other than Donna Kelce during the game.

Since then, Donna Kelce's interactions with Swift at that game and the following matchup against the New York Jets have gone viral, putting the mom back in the NFL-pop culture spotlight, a position she found herself in earlier this year when her sons became the first brothers to face off in the Super Bowl.

On the Oct. 6 episode of the "Got It From My Momma" podcast, Donna Kelce shared what she's heard from the NFL regarding her family's impact.

“I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could’ve paid a million dollars to a PR firm,” she said.

But Donna Kelce told TODAY.com that she didn't expect the Kelce hype to continue after the 2023 Super Bowl.

"I thought, 'This is fleeting, just lean into it, have a great time and it’ll be over soon.' But that’s not the case," she said. "I feel like it’s morphed into something bigger than I could have ever expected."

But she doesn't think the "great ride" of fame is going to last.

"I think once the kids are out of football, it’ll be over," she said.

While Donna Kelce was tightlipped on her son's relationship status with Swift, she did share how she responds to people hating on her family's public success.

"I don’t really answer," she said. "People are going to be either jealous or tired of it or whatever, and they can make whatever comments they want. But I don’t have to agree with them or be upset by them.

"It’s just their opinion," she added. "And the only opinion that matters is mine."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com