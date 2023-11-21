Donna Kelce and Tammy Reid help kick off vending machine charity drive in Kansas City

Donna Kelce came to Kansas City to watch her sons play football Monday night. Charity work kept her here a bit longer this Thanksgiving week.

Kelce, aka Mama Kelce, is mother to Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles. She was in the crowd at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium when the Eagles beat the Chiefs.

Chiefs fans have helped turn her into one of the most recognizable and beloved mothers in the league.

On Tuesday, she and Tammy Reid, wife of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, were scheduled to appear at Union Station to help launch the annual Light the World campaign.

The drive raises money for charities through vending machines. Givers pick the donation amount and what the money will be used for. Eye exams? Textbooks? School shoes? Meals? Toys?

Donations go directly to global and local charities, according to organizers. A video on the website givingmachine.org shows how they work.

Local charities that will benefit include: Foster Adopt Connect, Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, reStart, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund, Science City and Westside Community Action Network.

The vending machines are on Level One in Union Station’s Grand Hall and Level B near the Regnier Extreme Screen.

Kansas City is one of 53 cities worldwide to host Giving Machines this year. This is the third year they are in Kansas City.