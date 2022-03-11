Donna Roberts of Shamong admits to causing dogs' deaths

MOUNT HOLLY - A Shamong woman whose property was found to hold 44 dead dogs has pleaded guilty to an animal-abuse charge.

Donna Roberts, 68, admitted to causing the deaths of six dogs by failing to provide proper care, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

A plea agreement calls for Roberts to serve 90 days in Burlington County Jail, followed by a five-year probationary term during which she "cannot own, raise, or otherwise care for any animal," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Robertswas charged in November 2018 after an inspection found "deplorable and inhumane" conditions at her property on the 500 block of Oakshade Road, the statement said.

More: Willingboro man pleads guilty to health care fraud charge

More: Browns Mills man gets 15-year term for sexual assault of a minor

After obtaining a search warrant, police found the remains of 44 dogs in plastic bags and freezers at her property on the 500 block of Oakshade Road, the statement said.

South Jersey Police Update

"Investigators also discovered approximately 160 living dogs, four of which were in critical condition and required emergency treatment at a veterinary clinic," the statement noted.

It said multiple agencies came forward to help care for the remaining dogs, "most of which were place for adoption."

Roberts, described as a dog breeder, admitted guilt to a single count of cruelty to animals at a Feb. 16 court hearing, the prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

The recommended sentence, which also calls for 30 days of community service, requires court approval.

Superior Court Judge John J. Burke III scheduled sentencing for May 13.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Donna Roberts of Shamong pleads guilty to animal-cruelty charge