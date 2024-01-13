Donna Soucy: NH Senate Democrats are building a Granite State for everyone

The 2023 session was full of highs and lows, incredible moments of bipartisanship and moments of deep political divide, but most of all it was a busy year of hearings, debates, and democracy in action. And this year, in 2024, I am sure it will be all of that and more.

Last year, we made a pledge to the people of New Hampshire. We pledged to build an affordable, inclusive, and thriving New Hampshire, support working families, public education, a clean energy economy, and secure reproductive health care, civil rights, and the integrity of our democracy. And in 2024, we are going to continue to build upon that pledge by championing legislation to support children, families, and safe communities; build an economy that works for everyone; and safeguard reproductive freedom.

When legislators are elected by their communities, they are sent to the State House to represent each and every one of their constituents. Whether someone voted for them or not, legislators must strive to better the state for all residents regardless of their belief system. And Senate Democrats are working every day in our communities and in Concord to do just that because we believe in a Granite State for everyone.

Today, we often focus on what divides us rather than what brings us together. Political discussions tend to be centered on how someone’s lifestyle is different from ours, rather than looking at what connects us all. And it is an unfortunate reality that some people seem to want it to stay that way, for us to only talk about these lightning rod political topics that can then be used as battering rams to claim the moral high ground. But those political games are not what the voters of our districts sent us here to do.

We are not sent to Concord to see who can score cheap political points on social media or even to focus on what the differences on each side of the aisle represent.

We are sent to Concord to find solutions to the problems everyday Granite Staters are facing. And that is just what the Senate Democrats will continue to do in 2024. We are pledging once again to find real solutions to real problems.

The Senate Democrats are championing legislation in 2024 that will support families and children, so that they can thrive and feel safe in their communities. We are fighting for legislation that will ensure the economy works for everyone, not just for corporations or the wealthiest amongst us. And we are advocating fiercely for legislation to secure reproductive rights so that we can kick politicians out of the exam room once and for all.

Because ultimately, we are here for everyone. We are here to build a state for every constituent, at every stage of their lives. A state where people want to grow up, where they want to raise their families, and where they want to retire. The Senate Democrats are here to build a Granite State for everyone, and that is exactly what we will do in 2024!

Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, is the minority leader of the New Hampshire state Senate.

