Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC Welcomes New Partner, Linda N. Engleby

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC is proud to welcome attorney Linda N. Engleby as the Firm's newest partner. Ms. Engleby brings extensive experience to the Firm's Estate Planning and Trust & Estate Administration Department.

Linda N. Engleby joined the law firm of Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC as partner on June 22, 2020, where she will continue in her practice of advising clients in all matters relating to estate and trust administration and probate litigation. Ms. Engleby also counsels clients relating to guardianship matters, having served as Guardian Ad Litem and Court Appointed Attorney on numerous occasions.

"Linda is an outstanding addition to our Firm," said Laura Ann Kelly, one of the Firm's founding partners. "Her ability to develop close client-attorney relationships coupled with her talent for designing sophisticated estate planning documents tailored to address each client's specific needs are the type of skills our clients value."

Prior to attending George Washington University Law School, from where she received her law degree in 1998, Ms. Engleby attended Union Theological Seminary, receiving her Master of Divinity in 1988. For a time, she served as a hospital chaplain working with families as they dealt with traumatic health and medical issues. Ms. Engleby has said that her concentration on Estate Planning and Trust & Estate Administration allows her to combine her love of working with people to resolve intrafamily issues with her interest in the law.

Beyond estate tax matters, Ms. Engleby is experienced in helping her clients navigate family disputes over the interpretation of trusts and wills, as well as representing her clients' interests in adversarial matters relating to the dispersion of family assets. Throughout her career as an attorney, Ms. Engleby has also counseled both individual and corporate executors and trustees on their fiduciary responsibilities.

When not practicing law, Ms. Engleby volunteers with El Hogar, a non-profit that works to provide homes and education for children of Honduras to improve their potential of becoming caring, productive citizens. She also serves on the Vestry of St. Bernard's Church in Bernardsville, NJ.

"Linda's values and thoughtful approach fit well with our Firm's commitment to providing our clients with personalized legal services through open communication, as well as with our commitment to community service," Ms. Kelly stated. "We hope you will join us in welcoming her aboard."

Donnelly Minter & Kelly is a progressive law firm with traditional values serving clients from its offices in Morristown, NJ and New York City, NY. The Firm focuses on several areas of law in addition to Trust and Estate Planning, including Commercial Litigation, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Transactions, and Product Liability. To contact Ms. Engleby or any of the DMK attorneys, visit their website or call (973) 200-6400 in New Jersey or (212) 537-9125 in New York.

