Donnie McClurkin says he’ll likely ‘be alone’ forever due to his sexuality

‘I’ve messed up more than I’ve had good. My past relationships were a sprinkling of everything – men and women,’ says McClurkin

Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is opening up yet again about his sexuality, revealing in a recent episode of TV One’s Uncensored that he may end up alone for the rest of his life.

Donnie McClurkin attends 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

McClurkin, 61, had previously opened up years ago about his past struggles with homosexuality, which he called a “perversion,” and claimed that he was able to suppress his sexual orientation, citing his and many Christian churches’ stance on homosexuality as a sin.

He admitted that he still had urges to be with men but chose not to. Comparing homosexuality to diabetes he said, “I don’t eat sugar, but it doesn’t mean that I don’t want sugar.”

Now, the Grammy Award-winning artist says he believes his struggle over his sexuality will leave him without the family he always dreamed of.



“I didn’t know really what a woman wanted,” McClurkin said on Uncensored. “I’ve messed up more than I’ve had good. My past relationships were a sprinkling of everything – men and women.”

“When things get rough I go back into my safe place – my music and my ministry,” he added. “Never having a long-term relationship in my life and never being married, I chalked that up. I will probably be alone for the rest of my life as far as a mate is concerned.”

McClurkin appeared to be alluding to his 2016 relationship with gospel singer Nicole C. Mullen. After rumors swirled that the pair had been engaged, Mullen spoke out publicly to set the record straight.

“We are heading towards marriage, but we are honoring protocol 1st!,” Mullen wrote online.

“Honestly, the only thing in my life that is missing is marriage. The only thing that is missing in my life that can cause real family, is marriage. Financially, I’m there. Spiritually, I’m almost there. Emotionally, I’m getting it together,” McClurkin told faith-based TV host Matt Crouch.

Donnie McClurkin performs (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

“But the only thing that’s missing out of everything that I’m doing locally, cross country and globally is that aspect that makes family, family — is that wife that would make man whole, that element that brings favor to man.”

McClurkin had previously written about his struggles with his attraction to men, blaming his desires on being a victim of child molestation.

“These tendencies surfaced because a broken man thrust an 8-year-old boy into this whirlwind. Thus my first sexual relationship was with a man,” said the gospel veteran. “Before I could ever know the purpose or pleasure of a woman, have my first date or even my first kiss, the wound was inflicted, and the seed was planted.”

“There may be some who will read this and resent some of the statements made about homosexuality. I understand,” McClurkin added. “Some have no desire to change this lifestyle. But there are countless numbers of people who are not happy in this lifestyle and want to be freed from it.”

After the airing of his recent episode of Uncensored, Black Twitter had much to say as they weighed in on McClurkin’s declaration of a life of solitude due to his sexual repression.

“heartbreaking. no one can tell me it’s God will for donnie mcclurkin to suffer loneliness to this extent because of who he’s attracted to. isolated from companionship to appease sinners in the church and i am devastated for him,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another tweeted: “Tragic that Donnie McClurkin chooses to be shackled to the fear of condemnation that religion teaches us. My hope is for gay/queer children and adults are met with love and acceptance so they can freely exist.”

