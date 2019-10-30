Are Donor Advised Funds Good for Philanthropy? It Depends On Who You Talk To

High net worth individuals are increasingly relying on donor advised funds for their philanthropic giving. Yet as the holiday giving season approaches, DAFs, as they are commonly known, are facing scrutiny.

The funds, which are administered through 501(c)3s often operated by large financial institutions such as Fidelity, allow donors to give away money and receive a tax break immediately, while delaying the ultimate disbursement of grants for a later time. DAFs provide immediate tax savings, nimbleness and flexibility to donors, as well as typically lower overhead costs than charitable foundations. However critics, including several high-profile billionaire philanthropists, argue that DAFs risk becoming perpetual motion machines that concentrate money rather than distribute it.

“I don’t see why philanthropy should be perpetual in nature,” says billionaire philanthropist and CEO of Beneficial State Bank Kat Taylor. Foundations and DAFs “should be spending down as quickly as possible. We only have nine years to prevent one and half degrees for climate change.”

Indeed, the amount of money concentrated in charitable vehicles is staggering, with $950 billion in private foundations and another $110 billion in DAFs, according to Taylor. Fidelity Charitable, the largest DAF provided, boasted some $26.9 billion as of June 30, 2018 (the most recent auditable date), according to the firm.

Taylor argues that the administrators of the roughly $1 trillion contained in foundations and DAFs “should get busy grantmaking as rapidly as possible.” Put more bluntly, Taylor believes that many large foundations and DAFs have prioritized growing their assets over grantmaking. “We have been pursuing loans, investments and grants in a way that re-establishes and concentrates a colonized economy and society,” she says.

And Taylor isn’t alone. Billionaire petrol investor and former Enron trader John Arnold recently argued that DAFs allow philanthropists to stockpile fortunes rather than fulfill charitable goals. DAFs are not subject to the 5 percent annual disbursement requirement that foundations are. “DAFs get most of the benefits of private foundations but are not subject to any annual minimum distribution,” Arnold tweeted in July (he followed his Tweets with an article in the Chronicle of Philanthropy in September).

“You can go an entire calendar year, or years, without giving away any money, and that’s fine. There has to be some giving involved with this so that it’s not just an investment fund,” Arnold told Vox in July, and he argues that DAFs should be legally required to pay out 5 percent. Paradoxically, though, Arnold converted his foundation into an LLC in January, foregoing nonprofit tax breaks but also avoiding such grantmaking requirements or the transparency typically required of charitable givers.

Arnold’s argument may not be entirely accurate. Once funds are given to a DAF, they are no longer under the control of the donor. Instead, they are owned and controlled by the DAF administrators, which are nonprofits and have a fiduciary responsibility and ultimately final say on how those funds are given. Moreover, many administrators have dormant fund rules. “We require all of our donors to be active grantmakers,” says Fidelity Charitable president Pamela Norley. “To the extent that they are not within four years, we will take 5 percent from their account, and if they go over five years, then we flush the whole thing to charity.”

Taylor argues that there is a loophole in that these giving requirements can be met by “simply transferring a donor advised fund asset from one to another donor advised fund,” and that it creates a sort of permanent fire power. “You have this large asset that you can direct to be given, but you don’t have to. And meanwhile, we have to remember when you take that tax deduction at the point of creation, that’s depriving government of critical resources they would otherwise have to fund things like public education, infrastructure and climate mitigation.”