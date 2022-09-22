Donora man contends bar fight that left three injured started by jealous boyfriend

Sep. 22—A Donora man told a Westmoreland County jury Wednesday he pulled out a knife to protect himself during an all-out brawl three years ago at a North Belle Vernon bar that left three people seriously wounded.

Eric Cook, 46, testified during the third day of his attempted murder trial that two men initiated the fight. He denied he intended harm to anyone during the March 7, 2019 melee.

"The knife came out when I was on the ground. I was headbutted and punched," Cook said. "I was just trying to get people off me."

Cook is facing three counts of attempted murder and simple assault as well as six aggravated assault offenses.

Prosecutors contend a joke made at Cook's expense set off the fight that resulted in three people sustaining multiple stab and slash wounds, including a woman who police said nearly died after her femoral artery was cut open during the fracas.

Witnesses said Cook pulled the knife when he was approached by a man following an exchange at the bar between two men.

Cook contended he was pulled and pushed off from his bar stool by a man he said accused him of making advances to his girlfriend.

That woman, Elisa Lenzie formerly of Monongahela, sustained a major wound to her inner thigh.

Cook said he had known Lenzie from high school and the two just exchanged greetings at the bar before the fight. Lenzie's boyfriend, Chris Chambers and his friend, James Lookabaugh, of Texas, became physical, according to Cook.

"It was self-defense," Cook testified. "I am just trying to defend myself and was slicing in the air."

Prosecutors said Cook fled the bar following the stabbings. Cook said he didn't know anyone was hurt during the fight and suggested Lenzie's wounds could have been caused by someone else in the bar.

"I feel bad about the whole situation, and once I found out what happened on the news, I called my lawyer," Cook testified.

Witnesses said that just before the fight, Cook disclosed to Lookabaugh that he had recently been released from prison. Lookabaugh told jurors the fight started after he responded to Cook he wound not list his incarceration on a resume.

Investigators said clothing recovered from the three victims revealed more than a dozen cuts that suggested they sustained multiple wounds. Chambers claimed he was stabbed in the face and chest and Lookabaugh testified he was stabbed twice in the chest.

Closing arguments in the trial are expected to begin Thursday morning.

