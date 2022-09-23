Donora man guilty of attempted murder and assaults in North Belle Vernon bar fight

Sep. 23—A Donora man was convicted Thursday of the attempted murder of one man and injuring two others during a bar fight three years ago in North Belle Vernon.

After more than four hours of deliberations, a Westmoreland County jury found Eric Cook, 46, guilty of 10 criminal counts in connection with the March 7, 2019 knife attack at Just A Tavern.

Cook was acquitted of attempted murder offenses for knife wounds suffered by a woman who prosecutors said nearly died when her femoral artery was cut during the fracas and for injuries to one of the men who was slashed in the chest.

Cook was convicted of attempted murder related to injuries received to one of his male victims who was slashed in the face.

Prosecutors said Cook could receive up to 80 years in prison when he is sentenced in about three months by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani.

Witnesses during the four-day trial said the fight started with a joke.

One of the victims claimed Cook disclosed he had recently been released from prison and that he responded with a quip that Cook's recent incarceration should not be put on a job resume. Cook was convicted in federal court of drug offenses and served a 10-year prison sentence, according to court records.

Violence erupted following the joke, according to witnesses.

Cook maintained the fight started when one of the men became was jealous that he spoke with his girlfriend and initiated the brawl. He claimed he was punched and headbutted during the altercation and pulled out a knife to protect himself.

"I think it is a classic case of self-defense," defense lawyer James Robinson said in his closing argument to the jury.

Prosecutors rejected the defense theory and said there was no evidence to support Cook's contention that his actions were justified.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr told jurors that Cook slashed his victims more than dozen times and used a level of violence that was not necessary for self protection.

Cook could have fled the bar without wielding a knife, Barr argued.

"His story is cockamamie, it is nonsense," Barr said. He later added, "He has no justification for butchering these people."

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .