Donora man 'remorseful' at sentencing for role in North Belle Vernon bar fight that nearly killed woman

Mar. 16—A Donora man who maintains that he was defending himself in a North Belle Vernon bar fight that injured three was sentenced Thursday to 23 1/2 to 47 years in a state prison.

Eric Cook, 46, apologized during a sentencing hearing.

"I feel remorseful for what happened," he said in asking for leniency. "I didn't intend to hurt anybody."

Judge Christopher Feliciani said testimony during Cook's September trial showed that the defendant "demonstrated just an absolute violent, dangerous propensity" in the March 2019 altercation at Just A Tavern. He was convicted of 10 counts including attempted murder. A woman nearly died when her femoral artery was cut during the fracas, according to prosecutors.

One of the victims claimed Cook disclosed at the bar he had recently been released from prison and that he responded with a quip that Cook's recent incarceration should not be put on a job resume, according to trial testimony. Cook was convicted in federal court of drug offenses and served a 10-year prison sentence, according to court records.

Violence erupted following the joke, according to witnesses.

Cook maintained the fight started when one of the men initiated the brawl. He claimed he was punched and headbutted during the altercation and pulled out a knife to protect himself.

Defense attorney Jaclyn Shaw argued that Cook's traumatic upbringing and adult life left him in a vicious cycle.

"He would fall back into this cycle of not having work, not having an ability to make money" after being released from jail, she said. "It was easier to fall back into things that were against the law."

Assistant District Attorney Steven Reddy recommended a sentence of 30 to 60 years.

"This was not self defense, this was an attack," he said.

Cook said he plans to appeal the trial outcome.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .