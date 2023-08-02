Donors to GoFundMe account created by parents of Delmont boy can request refund

Aug. 2—Donors to an online fundraiser started by a Delmont couple arrested last week in the death of their 5-year-old adopted son can request refunds, according to a GoFundMe spokesperson.

The online fundraiser started by Lauren E. Maloberti, 34, and Jacob N. Maloberti, 33, has been removed from the GoFundMe platform.

"GoFundMe has zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform and we cooperate with law enforcement investigations of those accused of wrongdoing," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Donors can request refunds online through the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee.

Landon Maloberti died Feb. 7 at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Delmont police began investigating abuse allegations involving him on Jan. 30, after medical professionals said the boy arrived at a hospital with three separate brain bleeds along with "significant, severe, life-threatening injuries consistent with child abuse" that were "diagnostic of torture," according to a criminal complaint.

The husband and wife were arrested last week on charges of homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy and child endangerment. Police interviews of their other children indicated that Landon was disciplined physically which led to his inability to sleep, stand, eat or drink and caused him to lose consciousness. An autopsy report showed the child had blunt force trauma to his torso and extremities, according to the complaint.

The Malobertis created the GoFundMe fundraiser Feb. 1 seeking financial support.

According to a screenshot provided to the Tribune-Review and internet archives, the couple initially said they needed "good attorneys" after their parental rights were in jeopardy pending the investigation into the abuse of Landon.

"Any little bit helps us as we navigate life right now with our new uncertainty," it read.

By the next day, information about attorneys was deleted from the description of the fundraiser and replaced with a bleak description of Landon's health, seeking funds to "prepare for the most unimaginable outcome ... our baby boy's funeral."

There was $5,350 raised when the organizers apparently stopped collecting donations on Feb. 10. It was unclear what happened to the money.

"We are obviously aware of that account and I think we've been in contact with (GoFundMe) and that's something that they'll be dealing with," said Chuck Washburn, first assistant district attorney, during a press conference last week.

District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said during that news conference that making an arrest in Landon's death was the priority, but "we have been looking into (the fundraiser), we are going to pursue it."

The Malobertis are scheduled for preliminary hearings Tuesday. They are being held at the Westmoreland County Prison without bail. Neither had attorneys listed in court documents.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .