Donors to GoFundMe set up by couple charged in Westmoreland boy’s death can get refund

People who contributed to a GoFundMe campaign set up by a Westmoreland County couple now charged in the death of their adopted son can request a refund.

Lauren Maloberti and her husband, Jacob Maloberti, a corrections officer at Fayette State Correctional Center, are charged with criminal homicide in the death of Landon, 5.

Police said the boy had multiple bruises on his body, could not breathe on his own and had rotational head trauma consistent with severe child abuse.

After Landon’s death, the family raised more than $5,000 on GoFundMe.

A GoFundMe spokesperson sent Channel 11 the following:

“GoFundMe has zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform and we cooperate with law enforcement investigations of those accused of wrongdoing. The fundraiser has been removed from our platform and donors may request a refund via the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee.”

