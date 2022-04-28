WHO donors reach preliminary deal on budget overhaul -sources

GENEVA (Reuters) - World Health Organization members agreed this week to gradually raise their mandatory fees starting from 2024, sources following the talks told Reuters on Thursday, as part of a funding review seen as vital to the U.N. health agency's future.

"There's a basic agreement and there is a timeline and conditions," said one of the sources. "It's a very good day for global health," he added. The agreement is in the form of a recommendation and still needs to be given formal approval by governments at the World Health Assembly next month.

The WHO did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

