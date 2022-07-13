DoNotPay CEO Wants to ‘Give Little Guys the Power’ to Sue Celsius

Fran Velasquez
·2 min read

If one tech executive gets his way, crypto lender Celsius Network could soon be responding to a flurry of lawsuits from investors who suffered at the hands of the platform’s withdrawal freeze.

British computer scientist and CEO of legal services chatbot DoNotPay, Joshua Browder, suggests investors sue the lender as it faces insolvency. He told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” a loophole in Celsius’ terms of service (Section 27 C) gives individual investors the ability to file a claim suit against Celsius Network in small claims court. The claim, however, must fall below a $10,000 threshold, but that may work to the benefit of plaintiffs.

“It’s likely that small claims court judges will side with consumers,” Browder said in reference to an estimated 1,700 pending cases “across the country, in small towns” DoNotPay is working on. He predicts that Celsius will be too preoccupied to deal with individual cases of such small size.

“We believe Celsius isn’t actually going to show up to a lot of these cases … it’s often the case where corporations feel like it’s more expensive to actually hire a lawyer to defend themselves, than it is to get a default judgment against them,” Browder said.

The beleaguered company, he said, “has bigger problems at the moment” than worrying about “if a consumer sues for $5,000 in a rural Colorado town, in their local small claims court.”

DoNotPay, originally built in 2015 to contest parking tickets, has since expanded. Browder said that when the Celsius debacle first erupted, some users wrote in looking for help, saying they had lost their life savings.

“It’s helpful to get the smallest investors at the front of the line. To get paid back,” he said.

Browder said courts will be focused on any disclosures Celsius may have failed to make. “In our opinion, they didn’t disclose the risks,” he said. In addition, Browder added his company is looking into pending withdrawals that were made before Celsius ordered a freeze.

Meanwhile, as retail investors look to find ways to salvage their assets, Browder said that his team is also looking into other cases. It had begun looking at Voyager Digital, he added, but plans were scrapped after the broker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week.

Read more: Behind Voyager’s Fall: Crypto Broker Acted Like a Bank, Went Bankrupt

Recommended Stories

  • Protagonist launches $100M fund to make early-stage crypto companies the main character

    Protagonist, a fairly new crypto fund and incubation lab, has launched its first $100 million fund to focus on early-stage crypto companies. The firm began in the beginning of 2022 and originally was called Ship Capital, but changed its name soon after. “Protagonist is more reflective of who we are and the folks we want to invest in,” George Bousis, co-founder of Protagonist, told TechCrunch.

  • U.S. state regulator says it believes crypto lender Celsius is "deeply insolvent"

    The crypto lender has been involved in an unregistered securities offering, selling cryptocurrency interest accounts to retail investors including investors in Vermont, it said in a statement. Celsius also lacks a money transmitter license and until recently was operating largely without regulatory oversight, it said. "Due to its failure to register its interest accounts as securities, Celsius customers did not receive critical disclosures about its financial condition, investing activities, risk factors, and ability to repay its obligations to depositors and other creditors," the regulator said.

  • Factbox - Singapore's rise, and falter, as Asia cryptocurrency hub

    Singapore's burgeoning cryptocurrency sector has been shaken by the recent collapse of Three Arrows Capital, a cryptocurrency hedge fund, and signs of tighter scrutiny by regulators at the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Following are key facts about the rise of Singapore as an Asian cryptocurrency hub, and the fallout from the Three Arrows collapse. HOW IMPORTANT IS SINGAPORE TO ASIA'S CRYPTO SECTOR?

  • Celsius Reclaims $172M Collateral From Aave, Compound

    The liquidity-strapped crypto lender's loan from the DeFi protocols reduced to $140 million from $235 million since last Friday.

  • Celsius pays off USDC loan on Aave, unlocks over US$41 7 mln in collateral

    Crypto lender Celsius Network continued to repay its loans on Tuesday, paying off US$71.9 million USDC owed to Aave and freeing up over US$417 million worth of stETH, on-chain data showed. See related article: Celsius repays over US$113 mln in debt; recovers US$122 mln in collateral Fast facts The latest repayment has closed Celsius’ USDC […]

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Falling Today

    Shares of several cryptocurrencies fell today after a key inflation report came in hotter than expected this morning. Over 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), traded nearly 3% down at 10:17 a.m. ET today. The price of the meme token Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded more than 4% lower.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Polestar on track to sell 50,000 EVs in 2022

    Polestar, the electric vehicle maker that made its Nasdaq debut in June, said Wednesday it is on track to meet its annual sales target. For the first half of 2022, Polestar delivered approximately 21,200 cars, more than twice as many as the 9,510 cars it posted for the same period in 2021. The company said it expects to deliver 50,000 cars this year.

  • Polestar EV sales surge in first half, on track for full-year target

    Sales at the Swedish EV maker, founded by China's Geely and Volvo Cars and now a publicly traded company, rose almost 125% to about 21,000 cars in the first six months of the year, up from 9,510 in the same period last year. As a result, Polestar reaffirmed its full-year target to delivering 50,000 vehicles. "When it comes to order intake, we are on a very safe track to make the numbers that we've put out for 2022," Polestar Chief Executive Thomas Ingenlath said in an interview.

  • Unemployment rate is still ‘a real concern’ for Black and Latina women: Pipeline Equity CEO

    Pipeline Equity CEO Katica Roy discusses unemployment, women and communities of color in the workforce, the gender pay gap, and the impact of the Roe v. Wade decision. Roy joined Yahoo Finance live on July 7, 2022.

  • Bank of Canada Hikes Rate by Full Point to 2.5% in Bid to Crush Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates by a full percentage point, a surprise move that supercharges efforts to withdraw stimulus amid fears four-decade-high inflation is becoming entrenched.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for Firs

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time

  • Vitalik Buterin defends Ethereum ahead of merge; ‘not a security’

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted a defense of the network’s transition to proof of stake (PoS) on Tuesday, responding to arguments suggesting assets secured by such consensus mechanisms are a security. See related article: Ethereum one step closer to Eth2 with Ropsten testnet merger Fast facts “The fact that you can vote on something to […]

  • Celsius is ‘Deeply Insolvent,’ Alleges Vermont Department of Financial Regulation

    The troubled lender lacks the assets and liquidity to honor its obligations to investors, DFR said.

  • The founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are reportedly not cooperating with liquidators and their whereabouts are unknown

    Liquidators are requesting to freeze Three Arrows' assets after finding their Singapore office empty and the founders' whereabouts unknown.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • What Suze Orman Says About a Payable-on-Death Account

    Financial expert Suze Orman discusses a wide range of financial topics on her popular Women & Money podcast. In a recent episode, she answered a question from a caller about payable-on-death (POD) accounts and how to ensure your estate is distributed to your beneficiaries. Instead of a POD account, Orman recommended people use a living revocable trust.

  • See every stock trade Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her family have made since 2021

    MTG told Insider that she has an investment advisor who makes trades for her. Several of the trades are incongruent with her own political stances.

  • Here is how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.