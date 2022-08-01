Donovan denied medical parole

Aug. 1—HAMILTON — The acting state commissioner of corrections has denied medical parole for John Donovan Sr., the Hamilton millionaire convicted in May of trying to swindle his son's widow and children out of millions of dollars in assets.

While acknowledging that Donovan, 80, "does have significant medical conditions" including prostate cancer and heart disease, Acting Commissioner Patrick DePalo noted that there is no sign of permanent incapacitation or cognitive impairment — a situation that could allow him to engage in the same types of crimes for which he was convicted.

"Mr. Donovan committed his crimes at an advanced age after having suffered a major cardiac event relying solely on his intellect and resources to defraud the estate of his own son," DePalo wrote. "He did not take responsibility for his actions but rather was found guilty by a superior court jury and as soon as he began serving his sentence, he filed a petition for medical parole despite being in the same medical condition he was in at the time of his sentencing."

Donovan was sentenced on May 16 to two years in state prison for the scheme, which involved forging deed transfers, a will codicil and other documents that would have transferred a number of properties from his late son John Donovan III's estate to Donovan Sr.'s control, forgiven the defendant of significant financial obligations, and even given him access to his grandchildren.

It was a second conviction for Donovan, who in 2007 was sentenced to two years of probation after being found guilty of filing a false police report that accused his other son, James Donovan, of sending Russian hitmen to Donovan Sr.'s offices in Cambridge to shoot him.

His petition for medical parole was one of two efforts he almost immediately launched after being sent to a medical unit at MCI Shirley. In addition to filing for medical parole, his lawyer, Ruth Greenberg, also filed a motion asking Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit to reduce Donovan's prison term.

Story continues

Tabit has not ruled on the request, but at a hearing last month openly expressed skepticism as to Donovan's claim that he has less than a year to live.

Tabit questioned the basis of a cardiologist's conclusion after observing that Donovan had not been examined by that doctor since February, prior to him being in custody, and that prior to trial, Donovan's doctors had estimated that he likely had about four years.

Greenberg argues otherwise and even invited Tabit to visit Donovan at MCI Shirley to see his condition. The judge said at a hearing last month that he hasn't ruled that out but would first view video from the prison.

Both the Essex District Attorney's office and Donovan's surviving children are opposed to his release, saying he remains a threat and could continue committing crimes with just a computer and Internet access.

Donovan will have the right to appeal DePalo's ruling in court.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis