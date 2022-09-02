Donovan Lewis' funeral scheduled; autopsy report will take a while

Donovan Lewis

The funeral for Donovan Lewis, the 20-year-old man fatally shot by a Columbus police officer earlier this week is scheduled for next weekend. According to the Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace’s website, services for Lewis will be held there at 2500 Cleveland Ave. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and the funeral will begin at 2 p.m.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Columbus K-9 officer Ricky Anderson fatally shot Lewis at his Hilltop apartment while there to serve him warrants with other officers. It was the third shooting by Columbus police in eight days and has sparked protests by police critics. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.

More on the Donovan Lewis case:A timeline of the Columbus police fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis

Coroner releases Donovan Lewis' body

The Franklin County Coroner's office said it has released Lewis' body. Meanwhile, Lewis' autopsy report is not available and won't be for a while. Coroner Anahi Ortiz said her office is currently taking 10 weeks to 16 weeks on average to complete autopsy reports. Ortiz said preliminary reports may be available sooner in some cases.

Ortiz said every report is unique.

"Our reports may be used in court, therefore every effort is made to ensure these reports are accurate and thorough," she said. "The process of performing an autopsy, determining cause and manner, obtaining any labs, medical reports or law enforcement reports that may be needed to complete the report, writing up the report and then having the report go through a (quality assurance) process can be lengthy."

More Donovan Lewis news:Columbus police release body camera footage of fatal police shooting in the Hilltop

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Donovan Lewis' funeral planned; autopsy report will take a while