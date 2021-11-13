Donovan trial slated to start later this month

Nov. 13—HAMILTON — The long-delayed trial of a former MIT professor and self-styled "business guru," on charges that he tried to swindle his son's widow and children out of their inheritance with a series of forged documents, is now set to get underway later this month.

John Donovan Sr., 79, of Hamilton, was indicted in 2017 on multiple forgery and fraud counts following the discovery of deeds, a will codicil and other documents that purported to transfer property that had been owned by Donovan's late son, John Donovan III, to his father. The documents also purported to forgive debts and even allow Donovan Sr. access to his grandchildren.

But prosecutors say those documents, filed at the Salem Registry of Deeds, were forgeries. They were discovered by title examiners preparing for the sale of land from Donovan's son's estate to the Trust for Public Lands, to create a conservation area.

The alleged forgeries would have transferred $5 million worth of land and his home to Donovan Sr. and would have also forgiven debts Donovan Sr. owed his son, who died of a rare form of cancer at the age of 43.

John Donovan III was the owner of the Manchester Athletic Club.

Donovan Sr., who was estranged from four of his five children, allegedly used surreptitiously-recorded video of visits with his dying son to try to bolster his claim that the documents were authentic during long-running civil litigation between his children and himself. A retired judge overseeing that civil case as an arbitrator concluded that they too had been altered.

The trial had been set to get underway this week in Lawrence Superior Court but has been delayed until next week, when Donovan Sr.'s attorney will ask Judge Salim Tabit to rule on a series of requests, including that prosecutors make no reference to Donovan's prior conviction for filing a false police report.

In 2005, Donovan Sr. called Cambridge police to report that "hit men" had shot him as he sat in his car outside his Vassar Street office. He went on to claim that another son had arranged for the shooting.

Story continues

But police were immediately skeptical of the claim. Donovan sustained only a minor graze wound to his stomach and a piece of glass in his ear. He was convicted of filing a false police report in 2007.

Testimony in the case is not expected to begin until after Thanksgiving.

Next week, Donovan Sr.'s attorney will be in front of the Appeals Court for a hearing on his challenge to a verdict in a civil suit last summer. Donovan Sr. was held liable to investors in a start-up who had accused him of using company funds to maintain his wealthy lifestyle after he was placed on an allowance by the arbitrator overseeing the family's lawsuit.

