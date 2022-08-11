Donovan's final act?

Aug. 11—SALEM — After decades of what judges, a jury and an arbitrator have found to be deceitful behavior by John Donovan Sr., his fate now rests in significant part on his credibility.

Even his longtime cardiologist acknowledged that Donovan "tells things like he wants them to be," and said even as he put in his notes that Donovan reported going skiing a day before his last visit in December, he didn't believe him.

"John Donovan embellishes things," Dr. Kenneth Rosenfield testified Wednesday during a hearing on Donovan's request for a sentence reduction. "He tells you what he wants you to hear."

And what Donovan Sr., 80, wants people to hear now is that he's a dying man, with little more than a year to live.

It's what Rosenfield, a Massachusetts General Hospital cardiologist who has treated Donovan since a cardiac event in 2010, also believes.

But both Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit and prosecutor John Dawley pressed Rosenfield — who hasn't physically examined Donovan since that office visit last December — as to the basis of that conclusion.

Donovan, of Hamilton, a former MIT professor and multimillionaire "business guru," was convicted in May of multiple counts of forgery, fraud and attempted larceny in an elaborate scheme to steal the proceeds of his late son's estate through a series of fake deeds, a will codicil and other documents filed in 2016.

A decade earlier, Donovan was found guilty of a scheme to frame his other son by falsely reporting to police he'd been shot by "Russian hitmen."

In part due to that prior conviction, Tabit sentenced Donovan to two years in state prison. Within weeks, Donovan had hired Swampscott attorney Ruth Greenberg, who has been dubbed "the mama of medical parole." Greenberg is pursuing multiple avenues to have Donovan released from MCI Shirley.

Donovan, in addition to cardiovascular disease, suffers from prostate cancer, something for which he began treatment last fall, after putting it off.

Last month, the Department of Corrections denied Donovan's petition for medical parole, however, finding that he did not fit the medical criteria.

Greenberg is also seeking to convince Tabit to reduce the sentence he imposed on Donovan. That was the subject of Wednesday's hearing.

She argues that Donovan's former lawyer in the case, Robert Strasnick, failed to provide Tabit with Rosenfield's opinion of Donovan's prognosis at his sentencing — and suggested that had the judge known, he would have imposed a different sentence.

But Tabit said that's not necessarily the case, telling Greenberg he was well aware of Donovan's medical issues — which had delayed the trial last fall — when he sentenced him. The judge himself questioned Rosenfield as to the basis of his prognosis, which puts Donovan at risk of dying within a year to 15 months. Rosenfield said Donovan's "frail" appearance at his last office visit, as well as information relayed by Donovan himself, his wife (who, Dawley noted, hasn't visited her husband in prison) and Greenberg all contributed to his conclusion.

"Part of the problem with this case is that Mr. Donovan was convicted of fraud," Tabit told the doctor. "He's quite frankly very difficult to believe."

"You, yourself, have said he embellishes," the judge continued.

"I totally understand," Rosenfield responded. "For me, he has always wanted to put on a show that he was better than he is."

"It's interesting you say that, because it's been the opposite in front of me," Tabit said.

The judge also questioned an apparently "rapid" decline in Donovan's condition between the verdict and sentencing, "so extreme it was almost unbelievable."

Greenberg suggested that at the time of sentencing, Donovan was suffering from bronchitis and a fever.

Dawley, meanwhile, pointed out that both Rosenfield and doctors at the Department of Correction have characterized Donovan as "stable" in medical notes.

And Tabit had been given a prognosis by Donovan's oncologist last fall, when he began treatment with Lupron, a medication that suppresses hormone production, of up to four years.

Greenberg, who submitted surveillance videos from MCI Shirley and the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, where Donovan has been taken for medical issues, also raised the possibility of Donovan contracting COVID in prison. She went on to repeat a request that Tabit visit the prison himself to see what Donovan looks like now.

"It's not relevant to what you could have known in May," she acknowledged, but it would, she said, confirm "he doesn't pretend to be sick."

"I'm not sure that's true in the context of this case," the judge responded.

Greenberg also suggested the judge might not be aware of the conditions to which he'd condemned Donovan in imposing a prison sentence.

"You don't think I can't appreciate the fact this is one of the oldest men in state custody? You don't think I stayed up at night considering what sentence I would impose on this gentleman?" Tabit responded.

"I know you're conscientious," Greenberg told the judge. "I don't know if you can imagine and empathize."

But the judge said that even if he goes to the prison and finds deplorable conditions, it might not be relevant to his sentencing decision.

Greenberg said Donovan is now incontinent and in diapers, in a medical ward "with seven murderers, a great many who are mentally ill. It's hard even for the most conscientious judge to picture what that's like, hell on Earth, to be dying in a diaper."

Tabit said he will watch the surveillance videos and then issue a decision soon.

If Tabit denies the request to reduce Donovan's sentence, Greenberg will appeal last month's Department of Corrections denial of medical parole for Donovan, she said outside court.

