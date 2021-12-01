Donovon Lynch family to press for federal investigation after prosecutors announce no charges against officer

The family of Donovon Lynch will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to call for a federal investigation into the 25-year-old’s death after Virginia Beach prosecutors announced they would not file criminal charges against the officer who fatally shot Lynch.

The Lynch family, community supporters and members of the clergy will address the findings presented by the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney’s office on Tuesday. Those findings included a recommendation that attorney Jeff Reichert, who represents the Lynch family, be investigated for perjury.

Officer Solomon Simmons shot Lynch while responding to a chaotic night of violence at the Oceanfront on March 26. One other person was killed and eight others were wounded in two unrelated incidents.

Prosecutors said Simmons acted in justifiable self-defense and declined to bring criminal charges against him.

“While disappointed with the conclusions drawn by the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the state’s investigation, we were not surprised,” Wayne Lynch, Donovon’s father, said in a press release.

Lynch’s family said the state’s findings don’t “address important questions that remain unanswered in light of the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney’s press conference.”

“It’s exactly why I’ve said from the beginning, that my son’s murder must be thoroughly investigated by federal authorities at the Department of Justice,” Wayne said.

The press conference will be held at 1 p.m. at the HIVE building on 140 Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach Town Center.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com