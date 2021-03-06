'We don't take our advice' from Trump on immigration, White House Press Secretary Psaki says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yelena Dzhanova
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
white house press secretary jen psaki
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

  • Trump derided Biden's newly instated immigration agenda, saying there's now a surge in migration at the border.

  • In response to Trump's criticism, Psaki fired back, saying the Biden administration doesn't "take advice" from him.

  • Starting on his first day in office, Biden signed a slew of executive orders meant to reverse Trump-era immigration policies.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday upheld the Biden administration's immigration policies in response to criticism from former President Donald Trump.

The former president in a statement reported Friday derided Biden's newly instated immigration agenda, which includes measures meant to reverse controversial Trump-era policies.

Trump said the reversal of his own policies led to a rise in migration at the southern border.

"The spiraling tsunami at the border is overwhelming local communities, depleting budgets, crowding hospitals, and taking jobs from legal American workers," Trump said in a statement. "When I left office, we had achieved the most secure border in our country's history. Under Biden, it will soon be worse, more dangerous, and more out of control than ever before. He has violated his oath of office to uphold our Constitution and enforce our laws."

Under Biden, a migrant facility in Texas reopened to house unaccompanied minors between the ages of 13 and 17.

One reporter asked Psaki during her Friday press briefing about the criticism from Trump.

"We don't take our advice or counsel from former President Trump on immigration policy, which was not only inhumane but ineffective over the last four years," Psaki said, according to a transcript from the White House.

Stephen Miller, a Trump-appointed official responsible for the policy that led to the separation of children from their families at the border, also criticized the Biden administration.

"What we're seeing here is the cruelty and inhumanity of Joe Biden's immigration policies," Miller said during an interview on a Fox News show last month.

"He came into office and announced that there's an open door and that young people who come into this country illegally are going to be resettled instead of returned. He's forcing thousands of young children into the arms of smugglers, into the arms of traffickers, into the arms of coyotes," he said, referring to a nickname for border smugglers.

"We're going to chart our own path forward, and that includes treating children with humanity and respect, and ensuring they're safe when they cross our borders," Psaki added.

Other Biden-appointed administrators also defended the White House's immigration policies.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, for example, said the surge is not equivalent to a crisis at the border and the administration is strategizing potential ways to contain it. That could take the form of opening more facilities near the southern border, for example.

On his first day in office, Biden signed executive orders to end the ban on travel from mostly-Muslim countries, stop the construction of the US-Mexico border wall, and extend the Obama-era program to protect young immigrants from deportation.

Insider's Ashley Collman contributed to this report.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Cuomo was never a hero. Karma is coming for him, with a vengeance

    The media puffed up Cuomo as a pandemic savior and anti-Trump. Now he’s accused of sexual harassment and concealing nursing home deaths ‘Cuomo is dying by the sword he once lived by.’ Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters For so long, television was good to Andrew Cuomo. The most famous governor in America charmed millions of viewers with his televised briefings in the earliest months of the coronavirus pandemic, reciting bare facts from his homely PowerPoints. Journalists, pundits and cable television hosts swooned – he was primetime material, the winner of an actual Emmy award, the Queens-bred foil to the frothing Queens native in the White House. In this narrative, Cuomo was every bit the heroic protagonist – his myth only becoming more inflated as tens of thousands died of coronavirus in his own state, the mass carnage a result, in part, of his poor decision-making. The mythic Cuomo never made sense to those who had covered the pandemic closely and investigated the shadowy workings of the government he controlled, but that didn’t seem to matter. The biggest media companies in America had their plot lines to write; inconvenient facts, like immunity shields and hidden nursing home death counts and early comparisons to the flu, were left on the cutting-room floor. Now Cuomo returns to the center of the media universe. This time, he has been accused of sexual harassment by three different women. This time, he is facing an FBI investigation into how he handled the state’s nursing homes, where the true coronavirus death toll was allegedly intentionally masked for months. This time, a state legislator who went public with unhinged threats Cuomo made against him can become famous himself. Cuomo is on the front page of every New York City newspaper, a headliner of the nightly newscasts, and a constant subject of debate and intrigue on CNN and MSNBC. Corporate media abhors a vacuum. If Donald Trump was still president of the United States, Cuomo could count on the idiocy and scandal in the White House to distract from whatever came out of New York. That’s how he became a star in the first place. Trump’s federal response to the pandemic was so plainly inept and horrendous, any questions about failure on the local level could always be deflected, especially by eager, Cuomo-worshiping Democrats. One salacious, incendiary or perplexing Trump tweet could seize a headline and give cover to all of those, like Cuomo, who were failing out of view. Those days are long gone. Joe Biden, a conventional Democrat, is president now. He does not like to tweet. He does not feud with the media, celebrities, Democrats or even most Republicans. He has his own serious shortcomings, but they are not the stuff that the de facto showrunners at cable TV stations are hunting for. Media executives like Jeff Zucker saw a great story in Trump – they admitted as much themselves – and carried his early campaign rallies on live television, an unprecedented decision that helped pave the way for his ascent in 2016. The Cuomo scandals are perfect for cable TV because they are both legitimate and compelling Now what? CPAC excluded, Trump has left the stage, his Twitter account deleted, his rantings confined to occasional Fox appearances. The major media companies need new scandal to occupy their viewers, to seize their imaginations and keep them coming back for more. Cuomo is dying by the sword he once lived by. The Cuomo scandals are perfect for cable TV because they are both legitimate and compelling. There is a natural narrative arc, a rising and falling action; these media companies helped create a myth, and now they will tear it down. The myth, in any sane world, would never have existed in the first place. But that’s where we are. Many politicians in New York are now calling for Cuomo to resign. Once so commanding, the governor now hides, refusing to appear on TV or talk to the press. His schedule is emptied out. He is hoping this all blows over. But that’s not quite how the modern media work. If there is a void to fill, it will be filled, and the distractions of Trump are no longer there to bail Cuomo out. Sexual harassment allegations can drive news cycles for weeks. Given Cuomo’s behavioral history, there could very well be more to come. This is the fate a television character as abhorrent as Cuomo deserves. He is huddled somewhere in Albany, pining for a comeback arc. But cancellation is just as likely. Ross Barkan is a writer based in New York City and the author of the forthcoming book The Prince: Andrew Cuomo, Coronavirus, and the Fall of New York

  • How 'Coming 2 America' paid homage to another classic Eddie Murphy movie

    Director Craig Brewer told Insider the scene originally was not going to be a callback to "Trading Places."

  • ‘I’m so confused’: People baffled as Kevin McCarthy reads Green Eggs and Ham in protest at pulling of Seuss books

    ‘Democrats are passing Covid relief And Republicans are reading Dr Seuss’ says one reply

  • Kayleigh McEnany mocked for claiming Trump finds Twitter ban ‘freeing’

    McEnany said social media bans were not ‘about stopping violence. This is about stopping Trump, stopping his ideology, his movement, by removing him from society. We should all stand against it’

  • Legal US immigrant: Migrant children being sent to US alone ‘should worry all of us’

    Mike Diaz, who came to the U.S. legally, weighs in on the migrant surge at the border and Biden immigration policy on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • More allegations about Derrius Guice’s muddled past at LSU come to light

    Derrius Guice was ultimately released by Washington after being arrested for domestic violence charges, but new details about his time at LSU are troubling.

  • Money worries are holding Americans back from getting the vaccine

    Widespread immunization is key to ending the coronavirus pandemic, but a significant number of Americans are reluctant to get their vaccines because of financial worries — especially people of color.

  • UK paper must publish front page statement of Meghan's privacy win- judge

    British newspaper the Mail on Sunday must publish a front-page statement to say Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had won a privacy case against it, according to a ruling handed down by a London High Court judge on Friday. Last month, judge Mark Warby ruled the tabloid had clearly breached the royal's privacy and infringed her copyright by publishing parts of a five-page letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, who she fell out with around the time of her 2018 wedding to Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Prince Harry. As a consequence of that ruling, Warby has ordered that the newspaper must run a notice on its front page and a statement about the outcome of the case in its inside pages.

  • Biden White House Chief Learns From Obama Mistakes to Sell Covid-19 Plan

    White House chief of staff Ron Klain is advancing a White House strategy to engage Republicans while preparing to pass the president’s policies without their support. He has been a key messenger, appearing on cable shows and posting on social media.

  • Biden administration ‘must act’ to stop ‘growing humanitarian crisis’ at border: Rep. Guest

    Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., tells ‘Fox News Live’ the current situation at the U.S. southern border is a ‘crisis’ developing as a result of Biden’s immigration policies.

  • Brexiteer Nigel Farage steps down as leader of Reform UK

    Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Saturday he would step down as the leader of Reform UK, the rebranded Brexit Party he launched two years ago to campaign for what was commonly known as "no deal Brexit". Farage, who as leader of the eurosceptic UK Independence Party (UKIP) applied pressure on the government to hold the 2016 EU referendum, said the Brexit Party had helped the Conservatives "come to their senses" and chose Boris Johnson as their leader with a pro-Brexit agenda.

  • Meet the new contestants for season five of 'The Masked Singer'

    Season five of "The Masked Singer" will premiere on March 10 - here's who you will see competing for the crown.

  • Eric Swalwell sues Trump and allies for violating civil rights with Jan. 6 incitement

    A Democratic congressman filed a lawsuit against former President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) on Thursday alleging that they and others are "responsible for the injury and destruction" of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.Why it matters: The federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who served as one of the House's impeachment managers, adds to the mounting legal exposure Trump has found himself facing since leaving office.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) was the first lawmaker to sue Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot, accusing the former president in a suit brought by the NAACP of violating the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act by trying to prevent Congress from carrying out its official duties.Trump is also under criminal investigation by the Fulton County district attorney in Georgia for his efforts to pressure officials to overturn the results of the election, in addition to the ongoing legal scrutiny he faces in New York for his business dealings.Details: The lawsuit — filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., by the law firm KaiserDillon PLLC — accuses Trump and his allies of conspiring to violate the civil rights of the plaintiff."As a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants’ false and incendiary allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the Defendants’ express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, " the complaint alleges.Swalwell alleges that the defendants, "by force, intimidation, or threat, agreed and conspired with one another to undertake a course of action to prevent" Joe Biden from being certified as the election winner and holding office.Trump and Brooks are being sued in their "personal capacity." The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and a requirement that the defendants provide written notice seven days in advance of a rally or public event hosted on an election day. Between the lines: The lawsuit is being brought under the 1985 revisions to the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act, as well as stated causes of action.Read the full suit. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's thumbs-down on minimum wage vote reminds some of John McCain

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's thumbs-down vote on Friday reminded many of when the late Sen. John McCain tanked Republicans' efforts to overthrow Obamacare.

  • India tops England by an innings and 25 runs, books WTC spot

    India routed England by an innings and 25 runs inside three days in the fourth and final test on Saturday and booked a place in the world test championship final against New Zealand. England, trailing by 160 runs, capitulated for 135 in the second innings against the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (5-47) and Axar Patel (5-48) within two sessions on the third day to lose the series 3-1. “Well, we’re obviously happy to win the series, but there are always things to improve,” India captain Virat Kohli said.

  • Daughter of NY nursing home victim says families deserve answers, accountability

    Laura Kump, whose mother died in a N.Y. care center in April 2020, says she wants Gov. Andrew Cuomo to admit mistakes were made and be held accountable for them.

  • Myanmar forces fire tear gas as UN calls for action

    Using a clothes line - and a local superstition - as protection, protesters in Yangon gathered behind their makeshift barricades on Saturday (March 6).According to tradition, it's bad luck to pass under these longyis, or sarong-like skirts.And the soldiers believe that, this protester says.Sporadic demonstrations against a month-old military coup were staged across Myanmar.In Yangon, the main city, local media reported security forces used tear gas and stun grenades, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action against the ruling junta for the killings of protesters. More than 50 protesters have been killed since the coup on Feb. 1, according to the U.N.. In a copy of remarks seen by Reuters, UN Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener told a closed meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday that it must put Myanmar security forces on notice and stand with the people of Myanmar.On Friday night, authorities disturbed the grave of a 19-year-old woman who became an icon of the protest movement after she was shot dead wearing a T-shirt that read "Everything will be OK".According to a witness, the body of Kyal Sin, widely known as Angel, was removed on Friday, examined and returned, before the tomb was re-sealed in the city of Mandalay. A military spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.Meanwhile, authorities in Myanmar have asked India to return eight policemen who sought refuge across the border to avoid taking orders from the junta, an official in northeast India said on Saturday.India's foreign ministry said in the statement given on Friday that the ministry was still quote "ascertaining the facts."

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.

  • Biden says $1,400 stimulus payments can start going out this month

    President Biden said Saturday that the Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package means the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans can begin going out later this month. Driving the news: The Senate voted 50-49 Saturday to approve the sweeping legislation. The House is expected to pass the Senate's version of the bill next week before it heads to Biden's desk for his signature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: As part of the legislation, individuals who make less than $75,000 or heads of households who make up to $112,500 will qualify for the $1,400 payments. Couples who make less than $150,000 will get $2,800.Individuals who make between $75,000 and $80,000 and couples who earn between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive a reduced payment.Parents who qualify will get an additional $1,400 for every child claimed on their most recent tax returns.What he's saying: "Everything that is in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail," Biden said following the Saturday passage of the bill. "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month to the American people who so desperately need the help," he added. "The resources in this plan will be used to expand and speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines so we can get every single American vaccinated sooner rather than later.""I promised the American people that help is on the way. Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise." The bottom line: "This plan puts us on a path to beating the virus. This plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and breathing room to get through this moment. This plan gives small businesses in this country a fighting chance to survive," Biden said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free