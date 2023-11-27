Don't allow Sarasota County's leaders to ruin Siesta Key

Rendering shows one of two hotels proposed by developers on Siesta Key.

Oppose increased density on Siesta Key

Imagine it's June 1 and the hurricane season is upon us.

Now imagine getting ready for bed and trying to decide if you should sleep with your life jacket on or use it to prop up your pillow.

A few weeks ago in Acapulco, Mexico, people went to bed with a tropical storm heading toward them and woke up to a Category 5 hurricane.

Siesta Key is suffering from an over-density in population. A study of our aging infrastructure hasn’t been done in 25 years.

When it rains too much, our sewer system dumps into the Gulf of Mexico, leading to beach closures due to bacteria. That should be enough to not increase density on Siesta Key.

Why are developers trying to change the Comprehensive Plan? Because they lost two lawsuits this year.

On Nov. 28 at 9 a.m., the Sarasota County commissioners will vote to consider Comprehensive Plan changes to increase density on Siesta Key.

Is it greed over life?

Stand up against these changes that put more people in harm’s way. Life is far more important than increasing density for a select few.

Please come to the meeting – which will be held in the county administration building at 1660 Ringling Blvd. – and let your voice be heard.

Carlyn Berghoff, Siesta Key

Let resident pay county's library fees

I was so appalled by the decision of the Sarasota County Commission not to fund the library system’s membership in the American Library Association and the Florida Library Association that I immediately got on the local library website chat line and offered to pay the dues myself.

A librarian told me my offer needed to go up the line for a decision and asked for my email address. I haven’t heard back yet.

I hope the county accepts my offer. It is important for ordinary citizens to work against destructive behavior and for responsible government.Stephanie Weisbroth, Sarasota

Don’t vote for the wannabe dictator

I couldn’t agree more with the author of a Nov. 13 letter who advised taking the time to vet prospective presidential candidates.

Security is No. 1, so the candidate should not have dodged military service with a lame excuse such as a “bone spur” and not have called those who served their country “suckers” or “losers.”

The economy is No. 2, so he/she should not have run six previous businesses into bankruptcy and been convicted of creating fraudulent “universities” or charities.

I would add one other important qualification: A candidate should have never attempted to overthrow our democratic republic in order to cling to power, like a dictator.

I and others in my family served this country, and many gave their lives to prevent this democracy from becoming a dictatorship.

Do a deep dive into each candidate’s character and background. Otherwise, we’ll end up with another failed Trump administration.

Stephen L. Japhe, University Park

Letter writer supports Trump blindly

My jaw dropped so abruptly this past weekend that I may require reconstructive surgery.

What caused this, you ask?

I read the Nov. 26 letter, “President Trump will adhere to the Constitution” and wondered how the writer could possibly not have heard or seen anything about former President Donald Trump’s well-orchestrated Jan. 6 insurrection.

What about Trump's threats to curb the Justice Department, the FBI and other federal agencies if he regains the presidency? What about Trump's recent promises to exact revenge on those who have spoken out against him if he wins the 2024 election?

And, contrary to what the letter writer stated, the current party in power is not attempting to remove Trump as a candidate through potential imprisonment.

Trump’s attempt to remain in power through any means has consequences – no matter what he falsely claims on his Truth Social platform and in his rally speeches.

Sandy Pence Kangas, Venice

