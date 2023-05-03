'We don't attack Putin': Zelenskyy denies involvement in Kremlin drone attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied any involvement in the drone attack on the Kremlin, saying "we don't attack Putin or Moscow."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied any involvement in the drone attack on the Kremlin, saying "we don't attack Putin or Moscow."
Two explosions and a fire occurred at the Kremlin early in the morning on May 3.
Russia claims it brought down the drones before they could strike Vladimir Putin's residence in the Kremlin, while Ukraine denies any connection to the alleged attack.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in regard to the Kremlin’s claim that Ukraine attempted a drone strike to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin that anything from the Russian government should be taken with “a very large shaker of salt.” Blinken told The Washington Post on Wednesday that he cannot validate the reports of an…
Fourteen months of increasingly tough trade restrictions have not brought the Russian economy to its knees, nor have they forced the end of its war in Ukraine. In an attempt to further tighten the screws on Russia, the EU is preparing its eleventh sanctions proposal, according to Bloomberg.
US doors are open, the US is waiting and it is up to Beijing to make the next move to improve relations, Washington's senior diplomat in China said on Tuesday. Ambassador Nicholas Burns, a quarter-century veteran of the US State Department, spoke at a time when relations between the two nations have plummeted over trade, Taiwan, defence, human rights, politics and their very different visions of the global system, all marked by deep distrust. "We need better channels between the two governments
Robert Whittaker thinks Israel Adesanya would much rather face Dricus Du Plessis than fight him again.
The singer is defending himself over accusations that his hit song "Thinking Out Loud" copied Marvin Gaye’s "Let’s Get It On."
Overnight, the nation's biggest bank added significant heft and stabilized the shaky outlook for regional banks.
Russian occupation “authorities” have established so-called “draft committees,” which are to facilitate coerced mobilization in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, Mariupol City Council reported via Telegram on may 1.
Back in the 1990s, Philips tried to break into the video game market with its doomed-to-fail, multimedia set-top box standard called CD-i. Many brands and models of CD-i players were released but all of them were flops and mostly forgotten in 2023. However, Philips did acquire the rights to develop three Zelda games for its unpopular machines. They were terrible. Now, a fan has taken what’s perhaps the worst of those games, a top-down RPG starring Zelda herself, and unofficially ported it to the
Even as it doubles Lightning production, Ford will not chase volume over profits, CEO Jim Farley says.
Santiago Peña, Paraguay’s conservative former finance minister, won the Paraguayan presidential election on Sunday (April 30), in a victory for the country’s dominant Colorado Party. He beat opposition lawmaker Efraín Alegre by more than 15 points.
Ford is cutting U.S. starting prices on its Mustang Mach E electric SUV, bringing many versions below the cost of its main competitor, the Tesla Model Y. Ford also said it is reopening the order bank on Wednesday for the Mach E after upgrading a factory in Mexico to increase output. Also on Tuesday, Tesla raised prices by $250 on the Model Y SUV and the Model 3 small sedan, its two top-selling vehicles.
HELSINKI/KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected on Wednesday Moscow's claim that Kyiv had attempted to attack the Kremlin and said his country would soon start a counteroffensive on its own soil against Russian forces. Russia earlier on Wednesday accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in central Moscow, and threatened to retaliate. Speaking at a press conference in Finland, NATO's newest member, Zelenskiy said his concern was to defend Ukraine's own cities and villages against the Russian invasion launched almost 15 months ago.
The long-range version of the entry-level Model 3 is priced at $47,240 currently, about 18.5% less than the $57,990 it was priced at last August when Tesla halted taking orders in the United States and Canada. Tesla expects to resume delivery of the long-range Model 3 electric sedan in June, according to the website. The long-range version of the entry-level Model 3 has a range of more than 325 miles (523 kilometers) on a single charge.
Is the government going to reach its nirvana of converting 600,000 homes a year to run on heat pumps by the second half of this decade? The latest installation figures published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show just how hopelessly far the government is from reaching its target – in spite of offering homeowners bungs of up to £6,000 a time. As with so many green initiatives, electric car grants included, the reality is that once the generous subsidies have been scooped up b
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, spoke over the phone with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, appraising him of the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine’s most urgent military needs, Zaluzhnyi said in a Twitter post on May 1.
Geoffrey Hinton, known as the “godfather of A.I.,” says he regrets his role in helping to develop artificial intelligence.
Ford's Q1 earnings on Tuesday will break down results by its three new business segments for the first time.
Jack Ma, the face of Chinese entrepreneurship and the founder of Alibaba Group Holding, has assumed professorships in at least four schools outside mainland China, as he keeps an arm's length from the business empire he created. Ma, who returned to China last month, has stepped down from his corporate roles and also ceded control of Ant Group, the fintech group affiliated with Alibaba. He has also largely refrained from public activities since a controversial speech in Shanghai in late 2020 - wh