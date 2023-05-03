'We don't attack Putin': Zelenskyy denies involvement in Kremlin drone attack

The Telegraph

Is the government going to reach its nirvana of converting 600,000 homes a year to run on heat pumps by the second half of this decade? The latest installation figures published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show just how hopelessly far the government is from reaching its target – in spite of offering homeowners bungs of up to £6,000 a time. As with so many green initiatives, electric car grants included, the reality is that once the generous subsidies have been scooped up b