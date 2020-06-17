Don't blame Black Lives Matter protests for the spike in coronavirus cases across the US

Protesters applaud during a rally against racial inequality at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on June 10, 2020.

Reuters

Black Lives Matter protests have been ongoing across the country for three weeks.

So far, they haven't been tied to any increased spread of the coronavirus.

Experts say there are still risks to attending protests, especially for people in vulnerable groups.

But being outside, wearing masks, and keeping a safe distance from others are all actions that help prevent virus spread.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The coronavirus is still thriving in communities across the United States.

Cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, are on the rise in nearly half of US states — an indication that the nation is nowhere near finished with its first wave of this pandemic.

This data is emerging following three weeks of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, but don't be fooled into thinking that it's necessarily a related trend.

Instead, much of the current uptick appears to spring from an American business reopening that's being rushed along too quickly, with deadly consequences.

Black Lives Matter protests have continued for three weeks, enough time to incubate the virus, but "so far so good."

Protesters demonstrate the death of George Floyd at the Lincoln Memorial on June 9, 2020, in Washington DC. More

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, which was more than three weeks ago.

Because the coronavirus incubation period is typically about two weeks or less, enough time has elapsed since protesters first took to the streets — raising their voices and lifting their heels for human rights — that hospitals and COVID-19 testing centers might've seen some of the first new cases tied to the protests, if there was rampant viral spread.

"The hope would be that it's really not contributing to the spread," Dr. Dale Okorodudu, the founder of Black Men in White Coats, told Insider of the nationwide protests.

But "just from a pure practical standpoint, you would imagine that the numbers would go up," he said.

So far, that doesn't seem to be the case, despite all the big crowds.

In major cities including New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, Washington, DC, and Chicago, where numerous protests have taken place in recent weeks, numbers of new coronavirus cases are actually declining, despite widespread testing. Coronavirus cases are also trending downward in Minnesota, the state where Floyd was killed, and where the protests started.

Meanwhile, across many southern states where protests were not as prevalent — Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Oklahoma — coronavirus infection rates and hospitalizations are trending towards new all-time highs.

"I want to watch it closely for another week or so, but so far so good, our numbers are looking good," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley told Fox29 on Friday, when asked about recent protests in that city. "I did notice that most of the people at protests were wearing masks, and for the most part, they were keeping a distance."

That mask and space strategy could be helping keep the protesters virus-free.

"I wouldn't go as far to say that going outdoors into a mass crowd of anybody is relatively safe," Dr. Cedric Dark, an emergency physician in Houston, told Insider, but he said that extra layer of protection helps. "If you're going to be outside protesting, at least wear a mask."

One study released last week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences estimated that widespread mask-wearing in hard-hit New York City during a three week period in April and May prevented 66,000 COVID-19 infections there.

That's something many anti-lockdown protesters, who rallied in states from Washington to Minnesota and Florida this spring, didn't do. Those relatively small, isolated protests — also largely held outside — haven't been tied to coronavirus outbreaks in any meaningful ways so far, either.

Both of these protesting scenarios, whether masked or unmasked, point to a clear piece of coronavirus advice that's been touted by the US Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, as well as independent infectious disease experts around the globe: get outside. Because it's a lot harder for this virus to fester out in fresh air and sun.