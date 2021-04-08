Don't blame Ghislaine Maxwell for filthy jail cell, lawyer says

FILE PHOTO: Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing in Manhattan Federal Court in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ghislaine Maxwell is not to blame for having a dirty jail cell and not flushing the toilet, making it necessary to "flush out" the persistent filth that Jeffrey Epstein's former associate must endure behind bars, her lawyer said.

The lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, accused prosecutors of trying to "publicly embarrass and humiliate Ms. Maxwell in the hostile court of public opinion," jeopardizing her right to a fair trial on charges she enabled Epstein's sexual abuse of girls.

"To suggest she willingly lives in squalor is absurd," Sternheim wrote on Wednesday night to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, who oversees Maxwell's case.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan declined to comment on Thursday.

Epstein killed himself in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail after the financier was charged with sex trafficking.

Maxwell, 59, has been housed since her arrest last July at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

In a Tuesday filing, prosecutors said jail staff recently ordered Maxwell to clean her "very dirty" cell, which smelled because she "frequently did not flush her toilet after using it."

They said the order was not in retaliation for Maxwell's having complained about a routine pat-down search.

Sternheim countered that the sometimes "overwhelming" stench resulted from toilets overflowing in a nearby cellblock.

"Due to lack of privacy, Ms. Maxwell refrains from using the toilet in the isolation cell and, as directed by the guards, she flushes frequently to avoid plumbing problems," she wrote.

Sternheim said inmates, including Maxwell, must drink dirty tap water and are surrounded by mold, vermin, cockroaches and rodents.

She also rejected prosecutors' assurances that Maxwell, now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is healthy and not suffering weight and hair loss, and said Maxwell's eyesight is "failing."

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit, groom and sexually abuse three girls from 1994 to 1997.

She is awaiting arraignment on a new sex trafficking charge that she groomed and paid a fourth girl, starting at age 14, to provide nude massages to Epstein and engage in sex acts with him from 2001 to 2004 and recruited others to offer erotic massages.

Maxwell is seeking to dismiss the charges, claiming that prosecutors are scapegoating her and that Epstein's own non-prosecution agreement covers her.

She may also seek a delay in the scheduled July 12 trial, and may again request bail. Nathan rejected three earlier bail requests, calling Maxwell a significant flight risk.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • NC father and daughter freed on bond in slaying that attracted international headlines

    The case has sparked outrage in Ireland. An Irish businessman was beaten to death in North Carolina by his wife and her father, who claim it was self-defense.

  • Maria Bakalova's Trippy SAG Awards Gown Took 500 Hours to Make

    The stunning Dior dress also featured 400 handmade flowers.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Here's How Americans Plan to Use Their Third Check

    The IRS has now issued its fourth batch of payments for the third stimulus check. This stimulus check was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act in March and is valued at $1,400 per eligible adult and dependent. The IRS has sent out approximately $372 billion in funds already, with most of this money deposited directly into bank accounts.

  • Electric trucks may soon challenge diesel if charging hurdle cleared, study shows

    Electric heavy trucks will soon be able to compete economically with diesel trucks as battery technology rapidly improves, a study by Sweden-based think tank the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) showed on Thursday. A green shift in the transport sector, which generates roughly a quarter of global carbon dioxide emissions, is seen as important to help align with globally agreed climate goals. Battery-powered trucks have often been dismissed as too costly to replace diesel trucks in many capacities, with batteries too heavy for long-haul freight.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • Amid sex trafficking probe, Matt Gaetz tests the limits of the Trump playbook

    As federal agents investigate Rep. Matt Gaetz in a sex trafficking probe, the scandal is fast becoming an inflection moment for the post-Trump Republican Party.

  • Mrs. World arrested for allegedly injuring Mrs. Sri Lanka

    Mrs. World 2020 winner Caroline Jurie took the crown from Mrs. Sri Lanka winner Pushpika De Silva, claiming she couldn't win because she's divorced.

  • Biden administration faces increasing calls to stop companies from 'greenwashing'

    In the weeks leading up to Earth Day shoppers will see messages about companies' commitment to combating climate change or even products claiming to have a more positive impact on the environment than others by generating less waste or being produced with less energy. One study from an international consumer protection group called ICEPN found as many as 40% of company claims about sustainability were misleading or overstate their impact on the environment -- a practice commonly known as "greenwashing." Companies like Patagonia, the popular outerwear business known for its commitment to sustainability, say those claims not only hurt consumers and the reputation of brands trying to minimize their environmental impacts, but also delay action seriously needed to address the climate crisis.

  • Pandemic impact may weigh on commercial real estate recovery

    This means higher vacancy rates and declining rents this year, especially for retail and office property owners, said Thomas LaSalvia, senior economist with Moody’s Analytics. Will retailers that shifted more of their operations online during the pandemic cut back on storefronts?

  • Top Biden cyber official: SolarWinds breach could turn from spying to destruction 'in a moment'

    Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser on cyber and emerging technology, said Wednesday that hackers could use their access to U.S. networks for destructive actions rather than "routine espionage."

  • Vaccination efforts, plus Johnson & Johnson doses, headed to AT&T Stadium

    County registration is still required to receive a shot from the vaccination center in Arlington.

  • Trump-loving Alabama county faces uphill vaccination effort

    Tending a thrift store that displays a faded Trump flag in a nearly all-white Alabama county with a long history of going against the grain, Dwight Owensby is among the area's many skeptics of the COVID-19 vaccine. Owensby, 77, said he doesn't often watch TV news or read the local paper, and he doesn't spend much time talking about the pandemic with others — it's just not a big topic in this rural, heavily forested part of the state. Businesses are open and relatively few people wear masks, even though Alabama’s rule requiring them to be worn in public wasn't scheduled to end until Friday.

  • Pro-Trump women's organization stands by Matt Gaetz, invites him to speak at summit

    Supporters of former President Donald Trump stick together, as demonstrated by the Women for America First organization inviting embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to speak at their upcoming summit. Women for America First is ardently pro-Trump, and hasn't wavered in its support since the group organized the March for Trump rally in D.C. ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. On Tuesday evening, Women for America First championed Gaetz as one of the "few members of Congress" who will "stand up and fight on behalf of President Trump and his America First agenda," and that's why he's been invited to speak Friday at the group's "Save America Summit." Gaetz is the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state, but Politico reports that Women for America First doesn't seem to find this troubling — the group states on its website that it "won't be pushed around by bullies who tell us who we are 'supposed' to like." Gaetz, who has denied having sex with a 17-year-old girl, tweeted that he was thankful for the invitation, and looked forward to sharing his "vision for our great nation" at the Save America Summit, held at — where else? — Trump's Doral resort in Miami. More stories from theweek.comGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP

  • How Augusta National and Steph Curry got Lee Elder the love he deserves, at last

    Lee Elder opened the 2021 Masters Thursday, and earned his long-overdue recognition ... with a little help from Steph Curry.

  • Nikola's fuel-cell development head exits, shares fall

    The departure comes just over a month after Nikola disclosed details on its hydrogen fuel-cell-powered product lineup that will include vehicles with a driving range of up to 900 miles. Schneider, who spent three years at the startup as an executive vice-president, oversaw the development of its fuel cell and hydrogen team, Nikola said in a statement. Nikola had publicly rejected all accusations.

  • Jordan's King Abdullah says sedition quashed, country stable

    Jordan's King Abdullah said on Wednesday sedition has been quashed after a rift with his half-brother and former heir Prince Hamza, whom the government had accused of links to efforts destabilise the country. "Nothing comes close to what I felt - shock, pain and anger - as a brother and guardian of the Hashemite family and a leader of this dear people," King Abdullah said in a letter published by the state news agency and read out on Jordanian television. "Hamza today is with his family in his palace under my care," he said.

  • Coca-Cola isn't the first food product the GOP has sought to cancel. 20 years ago, they tried it with french fries.

    France said at the time: "We are working these days on very, very serious issues of war and peace, life or death. We are not working on potatoes.''

  • As L.A. reopens, salsa dances into the orange tier on Venice Beach

    As Los Angeles was set to enter the orange tier, a salsa dancing scene emerged on Venice Beach. In these late pandemic days, it's a sign of renewal.

  • Japan looks to raise 2030 emissions cut target to at least 40% - Kyodo

    Japan is looking to raise its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions-reduction target to at least a 40% cut on fiscal 2013 levels from 26% now, Kyodo news agency said on Wednesday, citing sources close to the matter. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set a goal of making Japan carbon neutral by 2050, and the government aims to finalise the 2030 target by the G7 summit in June, Kyodo said, adding that some compromises will have to be made as there are differing views among its ministries. Suga will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on April 16, before attending a virtual summit of 40 leaders on climate change on April 22-23.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.