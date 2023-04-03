'Don't block the box:' Bradenton police tackle gridlock traffic

The Bradenton Police Department is making sure drivers don’t block intersections during traffic jams by handing out driving citations.

It’s happened to everyone. You’re driving in bumper-to-bumper traffic and sitting at a green light. You’re hoping the cars that already crossed can inch forward just a teensy-weensy bit so you can cross before the light turns red. You decide to cross but don't quite make it fully, blocking the intersection for oncoming traffic.

Bradenton police officers have given more than 40 drivers tickets last week alone for blocking the white-boxed intersection on 9th Street West near 6th and 8th avenues while making left-hand turns. The fine for blocking the intersection is $166 in Manatee County.

Drivers block the intersection by entering an intersection before backed-up cars on the other side move forward.

Police officials said that blocking the “box” during a red light can block cross traffic and prevent mobility in crosswalks and bike lanes.

