Don't Buy 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 23rd of April, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of May.

888 Holdings's next dividend payment will be UK£0.03 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.06 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, 888 Holdings has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current stock price of £1.4. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Check out our latest analysis for 888 Holdings

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. 888 Holdings paid out 53% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (56%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that 888 Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

LSE:888 Historical Dividend Yield April 18th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by 888 Holdings's 6.8% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. 888 Holdings has delivered 4.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past ten years. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

The Bottom Line

Is 888 Holdings worth buying for its dividend? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least 888 Holdings's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. It's not that we think 888 Holdings is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

So if you're still interested in 888 Holdings despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for 888 Holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.