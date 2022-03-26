Don't Buy Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Acadian Timber investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.29 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$1.16 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Acadian Timber has a trailing yield of approximately 5.9% on its current stock price of CA$19.65. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Acadian Timber can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Acadian Timber

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year Acadian Timber paid out 104% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Acadian Timber paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 122%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Acadian Timber's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Acadian Timber, with earnings per share up 3.1% on average over the last five years. Minimal earnings growth, combined with concerningly high payout ratios suggests that Acadian Timber is unlikely to grow the dividend much in future, and indeed the payment could be vulnerable to a cut.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Acadian Timber has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Acadian Timber got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Acadian Timber is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both earnings and cash flow as dividends, although at least earnings per share are growing somewhat. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Although, if you're still interested in Acadian Timber and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Acadian Timber (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.