Don't Buy Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APR.UN) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APR.UN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. You can purchase shares before the 30th of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of August.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's next dividend payment will be CA$0.067 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.80 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a trailing yield of approximately 7.6% on its current stock price of CA$10.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 79% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. While Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust seems to be paying out a very high percentage of its income, REITs have different dividend payment behaviour and so, while we don't think this is great, we also don't think it is unusual. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (57%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 56% a year over the past five years.

We'd also point out that Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were four years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.