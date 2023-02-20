Don't Buy CapitaLand India Trust (SGX:CY6U) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see CapitaLand India Trust (SGX:CY6U) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase CapitaLand India Trust's shares before the 24th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is S$0.039 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of S$0.082 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that CapitaLand India Trust has a trailing yield of 7.0% on the current share price of SGD1.17. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for CapitaLand India Trust

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. CapitaLand India Trust paid out 69% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether CapitaLand India Trust generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 64% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that CapitaLand India Trust's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see CapitaLand India Trust's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.2% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. CapitaLand India Trust has delivered an average of 3.3% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy CapitaLand India Trust for the upcoming dividend? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of CapitaLand India Trust.

Although, if you're still interested in CapitaLand India Trust and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. We've identified 4 warning signs with CapitaLand India Trust (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here