Don't Buy Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Readers hoping to buy Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 15th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of September.

Civitas Social Housing's next dividend payment will be UK£0.013 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.051 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Civitas Social Housing has a trailing yield of approximately 6.3% on its current stock price of £0.81. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Civitas Social Housing's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Civitas Social Housing distributed an unsustainably high 118% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. For regulatory reasons, it's not uncommon to see REITs paying out around 100% of their earnings. However, we feel Civitas Social Housing's payout ratio is still too high, and we wonder if the dividend is being funded by debt. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Civitas Social Housing paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 118%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Civitas Social Housing's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

August 10th 2019

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. From this perspective, we're disturbed to see earnings per share plunged 41% over the last 12 months, and we'd wonder if the company has had some kind of major event that has skewed the calculation.

Civitas Social Housing also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 2 years ago, Civitas Social Housing has lifted its dividend by approximately 30% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Civitas Social Housing is already paying out 118% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.