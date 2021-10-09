Don't Buy Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It looks like Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Diversified Royalty's shares on or after the 14th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.018 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Diversified Royalty has a trailing yield of 7.3% on the current share price of CA$2.77. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Diversified Royalty has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Diversified Royalty

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. An unusually high payout ratio of 261% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Diversified Royalty generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 333% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Diversified Royalty intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Diversified Royalty's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Diversified Royalty's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. With slack earnings growth and paying out substantially more than it reported in profit last year, this dividend is potentially at risk of being cut.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past seven years, Diversified Royalty has increased its dividend at approximately 1.0% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Diversified Royalty worth buying for its dividend? Diversified Royalty is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both earnings and cash flow as dividends, at the same time as its earnings per share are struggling to grow. It's not that we think Diversified Royalty is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Although, if you're still interested in Diversified Royalty and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Be aware that Diversified Royalty is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $45,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Although the study is now a bit dated, a 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management provides plain-as-day evidence that dividend stocks run circles around their non-dividend-paying peers over the long term. Considering that most dividend stocks are profitable on a recurring basis and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal investment focus for folks who have a long-term mindset. Understandably, though, not all income seekers are patient.

  • Pandora Papers reveal new details about how a Miami businessman out-trumped Trump

    Orestes Fintiklis thrust himself into the public eye with an audacious acquisition of a Panamanian luxury hotel that sported the surname of the 45th U.S. president, Donald J. Trump.

  • Cable’s broadband party could be ending, in a negative signal for Charter and Comcast

    The cable industry benefited from the growing importance of broadband during the pandemic, but it could be harder for the companies to keep up their momentum going forward.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • If You Invested $1,000 in AMD in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Lisa Su became Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) CEO on Oct. 8, 2014, the chipmaker's stock traded at about $3 per share. Today, AMD trades at just over $100 per share -- so a $1,000 investment in the chipmaker on Su's first day would be worth more than $31,000 today. During those seven years, a $1,000 investment in AMD's rival Intel would be worth less than $1,600 today.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock declined about 5% over the past three years as the S&P 500 rallied roughly 50%. Many investors shunned the aging tech giant as it struggled to generate stable revenue growth. The ongoing declines of IBM's business software, hardware, and IT services divisions offset the growth of its newer cloud-oriented divisions, and investors lost patience with its sluggish turnaround efforts.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    AI is quickly becoming more useful in our world, and these two companies are perfectly positioned to benefit from it.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could surge next

    Heads-up. This trio of Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • The SEC just approved the closest thing to a US bitcoin ETF you can buy, for now

    The ETF tracks firms that hold a majority of their net assets in bitcoin or get a majority of their profit or sales from bitcoin-related activities.

  • Why you won’t know it when a bear market starts

    It was on Oct. 9, 2007, 14 years ago this week, that the stock market hit its bull market high prior to the beginning of the Financial Crisis-induced bear market. Instead, you undoubtedly were sharing in the exuberance that accompanied yet another new bull-market high. The S&P 500 (SPX) was 120% higher than where it had stood at the beginning of that bull market, five years previously.

  • Consolidation is consuming midsized aerospace suppliers — and that's a big deal for Boeing

    Consolidation among suppliers leaves Boeing fewer alternatives to choose from and less room to negotiate for share of margins.