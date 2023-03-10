Don't Buy Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Inghams Group's shares before the 15th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.045 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.07 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Inghams Group stock has a trailing yield of around 2.2% on the current share price of A$3.15. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Inghams Group distributed an unsustainably high 134% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 10% of its free cash flow last year.

It's good to see that while Inghams Group's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Inghams Group's earnings per share have dropped 26% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, six years ago, Inghams Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.1% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Inghams Group is already paying out 134% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Inghams Group for the upcoming dividend? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 134% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Inghams Group's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Inghams Group.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Inghams Group. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Inghams Group (including 1 which is potentially serious).

