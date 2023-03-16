Don't Buy Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's shares before the 21st of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.02 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.04 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current share price of MYR1.19. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad is paying out an acceptable 65% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (65%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. So we're not too excited that Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's earnings are down 3.0% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad has delivered 5.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past nine years. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad for the upcoming dividend? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad you should be aware of.

