Don't Buy Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Kingstone Companies' shares on or after the 25th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.04 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.16 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Kingstone Companies has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current share price of $5.24. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Kingstone Companies has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Kingstone Companies reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Kingstone Companies reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Kingstone Companies has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.9% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Kingstone Companies for the upcoming dividend? It's definitely not great to see that it paid a dividend despite reporting a loss last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent times. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

So if you're still interested in Kingstone Companies despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Kingstone Companies that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

