Don't Buy Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Kingstone Companies' shares on or after the 25th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.04 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.16 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Kingstone Companies has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current share price of $5.24. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Kingstone Companies has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Kingstone Companies

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Kingstone Companies reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Kingstone Companies reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Kingstone Companies has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.9% a year on average.

Get our latest analysis on Kingstone Companies's balance sheet health here.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Kingstone Companies for the upcoming dividend? It's definitely not great to see that it paid a dividend despite reporting a loss last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent times. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

So if you're still interested in Kingstone Companies despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Kingstone Companies that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • This 6.9%-Yielding Dividend Has Explosive Growth Potential

    The company recently took the first step toward its ultimate goal of paying an even bigger dividend.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    Dividend stocks have historically been great wealth creators. For example, a stock with a dividend yield of at least 7.25% will throw off enough income over a decade to double an investor's money. While dividend yields that high are often riskier, several companies currently offering ultra-high dividend yields should be able to maintain them over the coming decade.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Huntington Ingalls (HII) Wins $189M Deal for USS Columbus

    Huntington Ingalls' (HII) business unit secures a $188.9-million modification contract for the USS Columbus.

  • Death cross crystallizes in Nasdaq Composite on Friday for first time in 2 years, in a bearish sign for the stock market

    The Nasdaq Composite has produced a “death cross” chart pattern on Friday, a bearish chart pattern for an asset.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far

    The legendary investor might not be talking about the metaverse. But he already has a way to profit from it.

  • This Number Is a Big Green Flag for AbbVie Stock

    Investors might be numb to the common reminder that "past performance is no guarantee of future returns," but that doesn't stop companies like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) from working hard to replicate their prior successes. With the end of patent exclusivity looming for its rock star drug, Humira, the pharma juggernaut is  scrambling to line up heirs to its revenue throne. For the moment, the lack of a clear heir apparent to Humira makes Abbvie a riskier investment than some of its peers whose top lines aren't quite as dependent on a single program.

  • Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

    The founder of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed in 2021 has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice.

  • Got $10,000? These 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Pay More Than 9%

    Both Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) pay their shareholders an incredibly large yield of over 9% per year. If you were look at Omega Healthcare's payout ratio, which sits at over 100%, you might immediately discard this dividend stock as too risky. REITs assess the health of their dividend payments using funds from operations (FFO).

  • Ford Stock Leaps On Report It's Considering EV Division Spin-Off

    Ford is considering separating its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations, Bloomberg reported Friday.

  • Why Lucid Stock Dropped Today

    Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock crashed in Friday afternoon trading, falling 5.7% through 3:25 p.m. ET after a note from Morgan Stanley (MS) suggested Lucid could "miss" its target for deliveries in the fourth quarter. In Morgan Stanley's note, however, the focus is not on either revenues or losses, but on the number of Lucid Air luxury electric cars Lucid will deliver. Investors are already assuming that Lucid will report a number "well below" company guidance for Q4, reports TheFly.com. So even if Lucid misses guidance for that quarter, this will not be a "big deal" for the stock -- at least, not in Morgan Stanley's opinion.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. You can skip our detailed analysis of Halvorsen’s hedge fund, Viking Global, and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. Ole Andreas Halvorsen is a former Tiger Cub, who […]

  • Jeremy Grantham's GMO identifies the 4 common mistakes investors must avoid during volatile stock market sell-offs

    "Investing does seem to be an area where there are lessons that usually cannot be taught, only painfully learned on one's own," GMO said.

  • Housing: What Fed rate hikes mean for the real estate and rental markets

    Marcus & Millichap CEO Hessam Nadji joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the outlook on the real estate market, housing sales growth, anticipating the Fed's interest rate hikes for renting and homebuying, and the most sought after real estate markets.

  • The S&P 500 will surge 20% by year-end and recession fears are overblown, BMO strategy chief says

    BMO Capital Markets' Brian Belski isn't buying the story that a recession is coming, and thinks US stocks should still rally this year.

  • High-flying growth stocks have returned to earth. Are they now undervalued?

    High-flying growth stocks still have a lot further to fall before they become undervalued. To be sure, growth stocks have already fallen a lot. The Russell 2000 Growth Index (XX:RUO) consisting of small- and mid-cap stocks at the growth end of the value-growth spectrum, was in late January 27.5% below its November peak.

  • Family Dollar Recalls Contaminated Products After FDA Investigation

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public warning on Friday regarding potential contamination of several products sold at Family Dollar stores, a grocery chain acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015. The alert came after FDA inspectors found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, at the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Ark., according to a release. The affected products are sold at Family Dollar stores in six states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, from Jan. 1, 2021 through the present.