Don't Buy Marlin Global Limited (NZSE:MLN) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Marlin Global Limited (NZSE:MLN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Marlin Global's shares before the 1st of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is NZ$0.019 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of NZ$0.09 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Marlin Global has a trailing yield of 9.3% on the current share price of NZ$0.97. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Marlin Global reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Marlin Global reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Marlin Global has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.9% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Marlin Global worth buying for its dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent years. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

So if you're still interested in Marlin Global despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Marlin Global that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

