Don't Buy Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Mattioli Woods' shares before the 17th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.083 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.21 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Mattioli Woods has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of £8.1. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Mattioli Woods paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Mattioli Woods was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Mattioli Woods also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Mattioli Woods has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Mattioli Woods? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent years. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Mattioli Woods. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Mattioli Woods that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

