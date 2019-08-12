Don't Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 15th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of August.

Oil-Dri of America's upcoming dividend is US$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.96 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Oil-Dri of America has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current stock price of $32.69. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Oil-Dri of America's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Oil-Dri of America can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Oil-Dri of America is paying out an acceptable 62% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 77% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Oil-Dri of America's earnings per share have dropped 5.8% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Oil-Dri of America has delivered an average of 6.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Oil-Dri of America for the upcoming dividend? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Oil-Dri of America's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

