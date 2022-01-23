I don't buy that omicron necessarily dooms Democrats for midterms: Silver
FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver breaks down the omicron variant's potential effect on the midterm elections on "This Week."
"I told him I had the money in the house, and I figured, he's not going to fall for that. Well, he fell for that hook, line, and sinker," the woman said.
Michael Cohen told MSNBC's Alex Witt that Donald Trump gave the instruction when Donald Jr. and Ivanka were on the verge of being indicted in 2012.
In Fairfield Township, Pennsylvania, Christina Eyth rescued an unidentified animal that has wildlife experts stumped.
Buffalo Bills' Greg Rousseau told Insider his team skips squats during the season. Trainers say it's a surprisingly effective tactic to avoid injury.
Aaron Rodgers found that after he had no shot against the 49ers, it was impossible to be immune from Twitter jabs.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and has spent time in both the US and England.
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has a lot invested in today's NFL Divisional Round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennesee Titans.
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't bite his tongue after the 49ers beat the Packers to advance to the NFC title game.
Elizabeth Hurley has yet again wowed Instagram with one of her iconic — and crazy sexy — bikini snapshots. On Jan 22, Hurley posted a jaw-dropping bikini photo with the caption, “Yes, I could be in a swimming pool with a pink flamingo….. or I could be snuggled up with my doggies in Blighty, eating […]
Despite the fact that not everyone experiences COVID-19 vaccine side effects, they are very common - but now, a new study suggests that these symptoms may be caused by something called the "nocebo effect" and not your body's immune response to the vaccine. Research published in the JAMA Network Open on Jan.
The Packers had just 10 men on the field for Robbie Gould's game-winning field goal for the 49ers, the end of a special teams disaster.
With 12 seasons portraying Danny Reagan on the hit show Blue Bloods under his belt, it's safe to say Donnie Wahlberg is comfortable in front of the camera. But some fans may not know about his behind-the-scenes work.
But does it make sense for either team to pull the trigger?
Dick Butkus wants to throw Aaron Rodgers off Twitter.
A neighbour made the grim discovery after peering through his window.
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso sustained a fracture of his right wrist in last night's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. Source: NBA.com What's the buzz on Twitter? Chuck ...
One source says of the couple: "She knows what Donald wants from her, but the rest of her life is dictated by her own interests. Each has come to respect what the other wants and needs"
Aaron Rodgers' future is in the air, and he said he plans to consider his options, including whether he wants to keep playing.
Some Tennessee basketball players and staff had a verbal exchange with a handful of LSU staff members and a manager before the game.
The House committee probing the Capitol riot has obtained a document from the Trump White House titled "Remarks on National Healing," per Politico.