Don't Buy Pintaras Jaya Berhad (KLSE:PTARAS) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Pintaras Jaya Berhad (KLSE:PTARAS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Pintaras Jaya Berhad's shares before the 22nd of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.10 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Pintaras Jaya Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current share price of MYR2.21. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Pintaras Jaya Berhad is paying out an acceptable 59% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Pintaras Jaya Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Pintaras Jaya Berhad paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 150%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Pintaras Jaya Berhad does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Pintaras Jaya Berhad paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Pintaras Jaya Berhad to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Pintaras Jaya Berhad's earnings per share have dropped 5.1% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Pintaras Jaya Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 2.9% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

Final Takeaway

Is Pintaras Jaya Berhad worth buying for its dividend? It's definitely not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The company paid out an acceptable percentage of its income, but an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

So if you're still interested in Pintaras Jaya Berhad despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Pintaras Jaya Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

