Don't Buy Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

It looks like Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Portmeirion Group's shares before the 21st of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 26th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.13 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Portmeirion Group has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current stock price of £5.7. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Portmeirion Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Portmeirion Group paid out more than half (55%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Portmeirion Group's earnings per share have dropped 17% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Portmeirion Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Has Portmeirion Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

However if you're still interested in Portmeirion Group as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Portmeirion Group. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Portmeirion Group you should be aware of.

