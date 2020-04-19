Don't Buy Sabre Insurance Group Plc (LON:SBRE) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Sabre Insurance Group Plc (LON:SBRE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 23rd of April in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of May.

Sabre Insurance Group's next dividend payment will be UK£0.081 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.13 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Sabre Insurance Group has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current share price of £2.81. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Sabre Insurance Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Sabre Insurance Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Sabre Insurance Group paid out 70% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Sabre Insurance Group's earnings per share have dropped 22% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Sabre Insurance Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.7% per year on average over the past two years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Has Sabre Insurance Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Sabre Insurance Group. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Sabre Insurance Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

