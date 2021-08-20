Don't Buy SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

It looks like SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase SG Fleet Group's shares before the 25th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.054 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.10 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that SG Fleet Group has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of A$2.97. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. SG Fleet Group paid out 71% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 44% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that SG Fleet Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. So we're not too excited that SG Fleet Group's earnings are down 2.9% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. SG Fleet Group has delivered 18% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy SG Fleet Group for the upcoming dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. In summary, it's hard to get excited about SG Fleet Group from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into SG Fleet Group, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example - SG Fleet Group has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

