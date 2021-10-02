Don't Buy Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Vecima Networks' shares before the 7th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.055 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.22 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Vecima Networks has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of CA$15.8. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Vecima Networks's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Vecima Networks can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Vecima Networks paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It distributed 29% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Vecima Networks reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past seven years, Vecima Networks has increased its dividend at approximately 2.9% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has Vecima Networks got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Vecima Networks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Vecima Networks and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

