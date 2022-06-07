Don't call us pro-China, Taiwan opposition chief says in U.S

Eric Chu speaks to the media after winning chairmanship of Taiwan's main opposition KMT party, in Taipei
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Eric Chu
    Eric Chu
    Taiwanese politician

TAIPEI (Reuters) - It is wrong to label Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) as being pro-China as it has always been pro-U.S. and is dedicated to defending the island though also to talking to Beijing, its chairman said in Washington.

The KMT ruled China until fleeing to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to the Communists. It has traditionally favoured close ties with Beijing, which has increasingly set it at odds with most Taiwanese, who feel little in common with autocratic China.

The KMT badly lost presidential and parliamentary elections in 2020, having failed to shake accusations from the governing Democratic Progressive Party it would sell out Taiwan to Beijing.

Speaking late Monday Taipei time at the Brookings Institution during a visit to Washington, KMT Chairman Eric Chu decried those who call them pro-China.

"We are mislabelled by some people, some media says we are a pro-China party - it's totally wrong. We are a pro-U.S. party, forever," he said, speaking in English.

Taiwan needs to have strong defences, added Chu, who assumed his current role in September on a promise to revitalise party fortunes.

"If you want peace, you have to prepare for war. Self-defence is the number one for peace and stability."

Chu, soundly defeated by current President Tsai Ing-wen when he ran for the presidency in 2016, is a possible candidate for the next presidential vote in 2024, though he has not announced an intention to run.

He reiterated the party's support for engagement with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, to ensure stability.

Beijing has ramped up its military activities near Taiwan over the past two years or so, and refused to speak to Tsai who it views as a separatist.

Tsai says they want talks with Beijing, but as equals, and that only Taiwan's people can decide their own future.

Chu said Taiwan can help the West better understand China, and be a model for its giant neighbour.

"Taiwan can have democracy, why not China some day? We have to wait for this to happen, but we need Taiwan as a model."

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • High Desert artist Weiming Chen unveils anti-Chinese government sculpture after original burned down

    Weiming Chen unveiled his newest work in a politically charged event centered around Sunday, the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests.

  • Marxism Makes a Comeback in China’s Crackdown on ‘Disorderly Capital’

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- Cheers greeted China President Xi Jinping as he toured Beijing’s Renmin University of China in April, telling students and teachers: “We must continue to promote the modernization of Marxism.” Social science research, he said, should have “Chinese characteristics” and contribute to “China’s independent knowledge system.”Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise

  • Hezbollah says 'ready' to act if Lebanon says Israel violating water rights

    Hezbollah is ready to take action "including force" against Israeli gas operations in disputed waters once the Lebanese government adopts a clearer policy, the heavily armed movement's deputy leader told Reuters on Monday. Sheikh Naim Qassem's comments came a day after a vessel operated by London-based Energean arrived off the coast to develop a gas field known as Karish. Israel says the field is part of its exclusive economic zone while Lebanon has begun to claim it lies within its territory.

  • Ukraine's FM warns Russian dictator Putin can’t be trusted to unblock Ukrainian grain exports

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's words that he will not use trade routes to attack the Ukrainian city of Odesa if its port is cleared of mines to resume grain exports are "empty," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on June 6.

  • Putin Begins to Target Western Weapons Deliveries

    Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersRussian President Vladimir Putin sent perhaps the strongest message yet that if the West continues to bolster Ukraine’s weapons supply, the West will be targeted. Precision hits near Kyiv on Sunday obliterated a parking area full of tanks sent in from Eastern Europe and a train repair garage, where it is thought rail cars were being fitted to bring in military hardware, near Kyiv on Sunday. It is the first time the capital city has been targeted in more than a month in t

  • Liv Lo Golding Says She Celebrates AAPI Culture with Daughter Lyla, 3 Years After Moving to the U.S.

    The yoga instructor opened up about her experience raising her daughter with husband Henry Golding during a Dotdash Meredith event honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

  • Singapore Eyes More Listings as China Firms Hedge Political Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Exchange Ltd., which has seen stock listings dwindle over the years, is betting on a reversal in fortunes as companies in China look to hedge political risks and Southeast Asia’s unicorns seek to tap the market, according to a top executive. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near,

  • More than 82 million COVID vaccine doses have gone to waste: report

    More than 82 million COVID-19 vaccines were discarded by pharmacies and U.S. states, territories and federal agencies, according to a new report. NBC News reported that 82.1 million doses of the shot were wasted from December 2020 through mid-May. Oklahoma and Alaska wasted more vaccines than other states, with 28 and 27 percent of their…

  • The US military is watching China's presence grow in Latin America, and it doesn't like where things are going

    China's activity near the Panama Canal and the Strait of Magellan are the "two greatest concerns, strategically," for the head of US Southern Command.

  • Foreign Investors Have A Strong Appetite For U.S. Real Estate - Especially In These Markets

    The foreign appetite for the purchase of real estate in the United States is strong and steady lately. It’s not just Aspen, Colorado mansions like the one bought and then recently sold by Russian oligarch and Vladimir Putin's friend, Roman Abramovich. The buying of sizeable amounts of real estate here in the land of the free is coming from many sources around the globe and it’s amounting to lots and lots of money. The beyond-the-borders funds are going into the major markets and now also into so

  • Russian missiles strike Kyiv; Putin issues warning to West

    Putin warns that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine will prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'

  • Steve Scully To Host New Show For SiriusXM’s Political Channel POTUS

    Steve Scully, who left C-SPAN last year after 30 years, is hosting a daily show for SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel. Scully began hosting The Briefing with Steve Scully on the channel on Monday. It’ll air weekdays from noon-2 PM ET. The timeslot was previously filled by Chris Cuomo, who ended the show in December after he […]

  • In the Philippines, You Can Be Both Openly LGBT and Proudly Catholic. But It’s Not Easy

    Catholicism's bid to become more inclusive needs to succeed in devout countries like the Philippines

  • Social media users criticize Psy for upcoming summer concert as South Korea suffers from drought

    K-pop star Psy is being criticized online after he announced the revival of his summer “water show” amid a drought in South Korea. The “That That” singer, whose full name is Park Jae-sang, ignited backlash after taking to Instagram on Friday to announce his upcoming “Summer Swag” concert series, which has been on hiatus since 2019. During an appearance on MBC's talk show “Radio Star” last month, the “Gangnam Style” singer revealed that 300 tons of potable water delivered by water trucks are used during the concert.

  • Army Forms 11th Airborne Division Amid Focus on Arctic Warfare

    The change will bring the service closer to its mission in Alaska of mastering the frigid, inhospitable Arctic terrain.

  • Australia, UAE to play off for a spot in a World Cup playoff

    For Australia, it’s a last-ditch double-shot for a place at a fifth straight World Cup. For the United Arab Emirates, it’s a chance to get one match closer to a first World Cup appearance since its debut in 1990. There’ll be no second chances when the Socceroos and United Arab Emirates meet Tuesday in a playoff in Qatar for the right to take on Peru six days later in another playoff with a place alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D at the World Cup at stake.

  • VP Kamala Harris in LA for Summit of the Americas

    Vice President Kamala Harris was in Los Angeles to meet with local faith leaders in the Summit of Americas.

  • China-Canada tensions rising again over North Korea air patrols

    Diplomatic tensions between China and Canada are rising again, with each country accusing the other of using their military aircraft flying near North Korea of provocation and harassment. Earlier on Monday, China's foreign ministry warned Canada of potential "severe consequences" of any "risky provocation," after Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft monitoring North Korea's compliance with sanctions.

  • With trade relationships at stake, Modi’s party disavows rant against Prophet Muhammad

    Last weekend, Indian vice-president Venkaiah Naidu was in the emirate of Qatar to inaugurate a “startup bridge.” On May 26, Nupur Sharma, a fiery spokesperson of prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a verbal attack on Prophet Muhammed during a television debate. The Modi government, however, chose to ignore all the backlash.

  • US, South Korea fire missile warning to North Korea

    The United States and South Korea both launched short-range missiles in a show of force, responding to eight rockets fired by the North Korean regime over the weekend.