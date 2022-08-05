Don't get caught in the dark—grab this top-tested portable power station before the next storm

The Bluetti AC200P Portable Power Station is a great tool for your home preparedness kit.

No matter where you live, inclement weather can strike at a moment's notice, knocking out your power. To keep your devices and appliances charged when the lights go out, you need a portable power station. But not just any power station—you need one with fantastic battery life with ample plug space that's easy to use, like one of our favorites, the Bluetti Portable Power Station.

This Bluetti power station has a 2000Wh capacity, which is enough power to keep certain appliances like coffee makers and air conditioners for several hours at a time. During our testing, the Bluetti power station was able to power a full-size refrigerator for eight hours with only a 60 percent reduction in battery life. By that math, it should be able to keep a refrigerator powered for more than 12 hours.

We also used it to cook simultaneous meals with a pressure cooker and a rice cooker without any issue, making it a versatile tool to have on hand when the electricity goes out. For even more power, the Bluetti Portable Power Station can also be paired with Bluetti solar panels, sold seperately, potentially keeping electronics up and running for days so long as the sun is shining.

The Bluetti Portable Power Station AC200P features 17 different outputs.

Impressively, it has 17 outputs to support multiple devices. All of the inputs and outputs are clearly labeled, so there's no wondering what plug goes where. It even comes with all of the cords you may need. When we tested the AC200P, we found it extremely intuitive to use thanks to the simple interface of the backlit LCD touchscreen.

The power station can be heavy to move, so you may need someone else to help you life it. Overall, it's garnered a 4.5-star rating on Amazon out of almost 1,000 reviewers.

There's no peace of mind like having a way to keep your appliances running or cook a hot meal during a power outage—especially an extended one. The Bluetti Portable Power Station AC200P, you can power up what's most important to you and your family

