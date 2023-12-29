Don't celebrate with gunfire: Law enforcement has 'zero-tolerance' policy on New Year's Eve

WEST PALM BEACH — As Palm Beach County prepares to ring in the new year, local police agencies have a warning: Keep your firearms locked away.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the West Palm Beach Police Department have issued reminders ahead of the New Year's holiday that celebratory gunfire in Florida is illegal.

West Palm Beach police said that additional officers will be on patrol through the holiday, with the department putting a zero-tolerance policy in place for any people caught engaging in celebratory gunfire.

"While it may be culturally accepted in some countries, celebratory gunfire — shooting guns into the air to ‘celebrate’ holidays — is not only dangerous, but illegal in Florida. Falling bullets can injure and kill," city police said in a statement Wednesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that about 80 percent of injuries from falling bullets are to the heads, shoulders and feet of the people hit.

A woman in Delray Beach was wounded in the final moments of 2019 when she was struck in the right leg by what police said appeared to have been a bullet fired into the air as the clock struck midnight to ring in 2020.

Diane Harris told The Palm Beach Post in an interview days later that she initially was unaware of what happened, with those around her thinking she may have been hit by either a broken glass bottle or a firework.

Harris said a person in the ambulance driving her to the hospital told her she had been shot. She cautioned about the dangers of celebrating with gunfire.

"It may be fun for them to shoot off a gun," Harris said, "but you can really ruin someone's life."

West Palm Beach police noted that bullets fired into the air also have the potential to cause property damage.

Police said the hood of a car was struck Tuesday in what appeared to be an act of celebratory gunfire in the area of Village Boulevard. The city uses the ShotSpotter sound detection system, which allows officers to pinpoint the location of gunfire within the city.

While gunfire is prohibited, there are other ways to celebrate the new year. Under Florida law, the use of fireworks is permitted on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and the Fourth of July.

