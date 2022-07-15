Don't click! Framingham, other police agencies warn residents of phishing scam

FRAMINGHAM — The Framingham Police Department is one of several throughout the country that were spoofed as part of an apparent phishing scam.

Police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said people are receiving text messages from somebody who is posing as the Police Department and offering to sell department T-shirts for $10. The "offer" includes a link to make a purchase.

The Framingham Police Department shared this image of a text message that uses the department's name as part of a phishing scam.

"It's something going on nationwide," said Mickens. "We want to try to make people aware so they don't click on the link. We're not going to send text messages like that."

Phishing is a scam in which potential victims receive an email or text, supposedly from a trusted business or an organization. The message often includes links, where personal and financial information are entered so that it can be stolen and used fraudulently.

Other Massachusetts communities that have reported the scam include Newton, Millbury and Wrentham. Elsewhere, the scam was also reported in New York, Rhode Island and South Carolina.

Scammers have used the Massachusetts State Police's name; troopers have issued an alert to ensure people know it is not them.

"Please remember that the MSP would not text citizens," state police said in a statement. "These texts are not affiliated with us in any way. Also, remember to never click links that look suspicious, as doing so could lead to computer viruses. If you are receiving these text messages, please ignore or delete them. Stay safe."

This is not the only scam involving law enforcement.

On Thursday, the Norfolk County Sheriff's Office said someone is calling people and identifying themselves as an officer with the Sheriff's Office and demanding money. In a statement, the Sheriff's Office said it would never solicit money from residents.

“The constant onslaught of phone, mail and internet scams can be pernicious, and it is common for scammers to impersonate law enforcement and other agencies in order to intimidate residents,” said Sheriff Patrick McDermott, in a statement. “It’s important that everyone stay alert about potential scams, especially when contacted by someone claiming to be from a law enforcement agency or other official entity."

