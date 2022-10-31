'Don't have a clue what it means': Clarence Thomas asks for clarity on what 'diversity' is

Washington Post

Brenda Lawson tried to reconcile her Christian faith with the "rainbow" heart on Kroger's new uniform by covering it with her employee name tag. Co-worker Trudy Rickerd offered to buy her own apron, one that didn't have the logo. Their managers at the Conway, Ark., store repeatedly told them the logo wasn't related to LGBTQ rights and disciplined both employees in 2019 for violating the supermarket's dress code. But when Lawson and Rickerd continued refusing to display a symbol they equated with